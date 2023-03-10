Don’t be surprised if Bristol City make key Alex Scott decision following recent Wolves development: Opinion

Bristol City has proven to be an excellent destination for young talents to thrive at over the last few months, with the likes of Antoine Semenyo, Han-Noah Massengo, Tommy Conway and Alex Scott all impressing on the first-team stage at Ashton Gate.

Naturally, interest has surfaced for all four of these players, with Semenyo departing for the Premier League in January, whilst Massengo embarked on a loan spell with Ligue 1 club Auxerre at the end of the window.

Scott has generated a lot of interest in recent months and it would be no surprise if further top-flight clubs were to register their interest before the summer transfer window opens its doors for business.

During January it emerged that Bournemouth, Wolves, Leicester, Leeds, Brighton & Spurs were all keeping tabs on the young midfielder, however, holding a defiant stance, Bristol City rightfully placed a £25 million price tag on the exciting midfielder.

More recent reports have suggested that Newcastle United and West Ham United have joined the race for the talented teenager as it remains to be seen how his situation plays out.

According to Telegraph journalist John Percy, Wolves are willing to pay £20 million for the young midfielder, although they will have to remain in the Premier League to stay in the running.

Think you’re a hardcore Bristol City fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club

1 of 20 1. When did Bristol City first join the Football League? 1897 1901 1907 1920

The fact that it is still early March, the competition levels are extremely high and one club is already willing to pay £20 million, this should only drive Bristol City’s valuation of Scott.

Undoubtedly a future star, Scott has consistently impressed in the Championship this term and he is not just someone who could just thrive in the Premier League but he is someone who will have international ambitions too.

Bristol City will be in a position of increased power in the summer, given the increased exposure he has been given after recently impressing against Man City.

This will also help the Robins place an even bigger price tag on the teenager’s head.

Scott’s current Bristol City contract will not expire until the summer of 2025, meaning that they are in no rush to sell Scott, although this upcoming window might be the prime time for the Championship outfit to generate as high of a fee as possible.

There is a good chance that a bidding war could surface for the signature of the exciting midfielder and that will be the ideal scenario for Bristol City when the summer transfer window comes about.