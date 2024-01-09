Highlights Djed Spence's loan spell at Leeds United has ended prematurely, and he now faces an uncertain future as he looks for his next move.

Spence's lack of application and attitude at Leeds may have played a role in the club's decision to end his loan, and it suggests he may not fit in at Tottenham Hotspur either.

A return to Middlesbrough could be an ideal move for Spence, as the club needs a right-back and his attacking style would suit their play. However, there were issues between Spence and former manager Neil Warnock, so it remains to be seen if a deal can be agreed.

Carlton Palmer believes Djed Spence could return to Middlesbrough after Leeds United decided to end his loan spell at Elland Road earlier this month.

Djed Spence faces uncertain future

The 23-year-old joined Leeds in the summer window, and it was a deal that seemed like a real coup for the Whites, as Spence has shone in the Championship with Nottingham Forest in the past. As well as that, his attacking approach seemed ideally suited to Daniel Farke’s side.

However, an injury meant Spence had to wait to make his debut, and he only made seven league appearances, many of which came in an unnatural left-back role.

Nevertheless, it was still a surprise to see Leeds end Spence’s loan with the club, as it was announced he had returned to parent club Tottenham.

Djed Spence set for another move

Yet, the England U21 international is not part of Ange Postecoglou’s plans at Spurs, as it’s already been stated that he will be allowed to leave the Londoners this month.

So, it’s a key month for Spence as he looks for the next step in his career, and Palmer told FLW that a return to Middlesbrough could be ideal for all parties.

“Reading between the lines, Farke felt Spence wasn’t applying himself in the manner or standard he expects at the football club, and that he lacked the necessary mindset and attitude required. It’s amazing how many young players end up in this situation once they get a big-money move.

“Postecoglou values players' behaviour very highly, so if this is true, he won’t fit in at Spurs either.

“He had a tremendous loan spell at Nottingham Forest where he won the accolade of Young Player of the Season in the EFL, culminating in the switch to Spurs. Don’t be surprised to see Spence return to Middlesbrough, as they are severely depleted defensively, and he could rediscover his form at one of his previous clubs.”

Middlesbrough must strengthen in January

Spence’s time at Middlesbrough didn’t really end well, as he really kicked on during that loan spell at Forest.

Furthermore, there were a lot of issues between the player and former boss Neil Warnock, so you can imagine that some Boro fans wouldn’t be too excited at the prospect of Spence returning to the club.

But, a lot has changed at the Riverside Stadium, and Michael Carrick is now in charge, and he is the sort of manager that could get the best out of Spence. Plus, the football Boro play would allow him to flourish, as the full-backs are encouraged to get forward and contribute in attack.

With Boro needing a right-back, a move for Spence would make sense if there was no baggage there, so it remains to be seen whether anything can be agreed.

Either way, it’s a massive month for Middlesbrough, as they need to make a few more additions to help the squad as they try to reach the play-offs this season.