‘Don’t be silly’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans react to pundit’s Bielsa-Barcelona claims

TalkSport presenter Tony Cascarino has suggested that Barcelona should look at Leeds United’s Marcelo Bielsa.

It comes after Quique Setien’s Barca side were dismantled at home to Bayern Munich last night, with the German’s claiming an emphatic 8-2 win at the Nou Camp.

Now it’s being widely reported that Setien will be sacked in the coming days, and TalkSport presenter Cascarino has suggested that the club should look at appointing Bielsa.

Needless to say, his comments stirred up some debate between Leeds United fans on Twitter.

Bielsa has just guided Leeds United into the Premier League after a 16-year hiatus, and after just two seasons at the helm. He’s adored by Leeds fans and he seemingly adores the club and the city equally.

Despite Barcelona being one of the world’s most historic clubs, the feeling coming from Leeds fans is that Bielsa wouldn’t pass up the opportunity to manage Leeds in the top-fight, to go and manage a decaying Barca side.

More chance of Messi coming to Leeds. — Gavin. Premier League Baby. (@DoctorLeeds) August 15, 2020

Bielsa is a romantic & a champion of what previously seemed a lost cause. That’s why he was attracted by Leeds. Barcelona are in decline but not enough to have the same appeal. #lufc — Lowfields Road 🏆 (@road_lowfields) August 15, 2020

He will stay at leeds — Lewis Watson LUFC 🏆 (c)🥇 Marching on Together (@LewisWatson22) August 15, 2020

Bielsa has a new exciting challenge taking Leeds to the premier league. He lives in a place where he can walk the streets and is left alone apart from the odd selfie . He has been allowed to influence all levels of the club. Nobody turns down Barca…except Marcelo Bielsa. — BB (@saam_talk) August 15, 2020

Bielsa is an honourable, humble man who loves the club and the city of Leeds. He’ll stay. Hates board room politics and big ego’s which Barca have in abundance — Matt Oates (@oates_oates) August 15, 2020

Keep away from our manager — Victoria Jane Firth (@MissVJFxx) August 15, 2020

Just incase you didn’t know Tony Bielsa has twice turned down the Barca job as they wouldn’t give him full control over everything top to bottom which he always demands, glad to see you rate him that highly though — Kershaw (@DavidKershaw7) August 15, 2020

Not sure Barcelona would take well to having all their senior players sold and a load of kids brought in…would turn into a Lille debacle. Don't be silly. — Josey back up North, PhD 💙💛🏆 (@jemccudden) August 15, 2020