Leeds United

‘Don’t be silly’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans react to pundit’s Bielsa-Barcelona claims

Published

1 hour ago

on

TalkSport presenter Tony Cascarino has suggested that Barcelona should look at Leeds United’s Marcelo Bielsa.

It comes after Quique Setien’s Barca side were dismantled at home to Bayern Munich last night, with the German’s claiming an emphatic 8-2 win at the Nou Camp.

Now it’s being widely reported that Setien will be sacked in the coming days, and TalkSport presenter Cascarino has suggested that the club should look at appointing Bielsa.

Needless to say, his comments stirred up some debate between Leeds United fans on Twitter.

Bielsa has just guided Leeds United into the Premier League after a 16-year hiatus, and after just two seasons at the helm. He’s adored by Leeds fans and he seemingly adores the club and the city equally.

Despite Barcelona being one of the world’s most historic clubs, the feeling coming from Leeds fans is that Bielsa wouldn’t pass up the opportunity to manage Leeds in the top-fight, to go and manage a decaying Barca side.

See what they had to say below:


Article title: 'Don't be silly' – Plenty of Leeds United fans react to pundit's Bielsa-Barcelona claims

