Peteborough United will remain in League One next season, having fallen short in their play-off semi-final encounter with Oxford United.

Having trailed by one goal from the first leg at the Kassam Stadium, Josh Knight's goal four minutes before half-time levelled the tie, only for Harrison Burrows to handle Cameron Brannagan's goal-bound free-kick in the third minute of injury time.

The U's captain assumed responsibility from 12 yards, which proved to be the deciding moment in the two-legged encounter.

For Darren Ferguson and his players, it was a cruel way to end a largely successful campaign. However, the performances of some of his squad have subsequently attracted interest, and they could be in for a long summer of trying to keep them at the club.

Peterborough United could lose three top stars following Oxford United defeat

With their season now over, preparations will be underway for next term and who will remain at the Weston Homes Stadium for the 2024/25 campaign.

The Posh have six players out of contract heading into the summer, while also losing Ephron Mason-Clark, who will return to Coventry City having been loaned back once completing his permanent transfer to the Sky Blues.

But for three of their top performers, Peterborough fans may have seen them for one final time as interest is expected to emerge over the next three months of the summer window.

Young defender Ronnie Edwards has been the subject of interest for a number of clubs having impressed once again at the heart of Ferguson's defence.

The 21-year-old, who signed from Barnet in 2020, has become a pivotal figure for the club this term, with his performances pricking the ears of those higher up the English football pyramid.

Ahead of this season, West Ham made a formal bid to try and lure him to the London Stadium, but those attempts ultimately failed. The likes of Manchester United, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace have also been linked with a move for Edwards in recent years, and it seems likely that interest will resurface given his exceptional performances this term.

Another player linked with a move away from the Weston Homes Stadium is attacker, Kwame Poku. The Ghana international has scored 12 goals and provided eight assists in all competitions this season, with his talents identified by those higher up the Football League.

A host of Championship clubs, including the likes of newly-promoted Ipswich Town and Sunderland were credited with an interest in his services ahead of the January transfer window.

Ricky-Jade Jones meanwhile has been linked with a move to Newcastle United ahead of the summer transfer window, having assumed the role of first-choice striker following Jonson Clarke-Harris' decision to run down his contract at Posh.

The explosive 21-year-old scored 10 times in League One in 2023/24, and it would be a shock if clubs higher up the pyramid weren't looking at the versatile attacker.

Peterborough could be set for huge cash injection should transfers happen

While it would be a bitter blow to lose three players with immense quality, potential transfers do have their financial advantages for Peterborough to reinvest into the squad next season.

According to a report from The Independent in January, the Posh value Edwards at around £10 million, which would trump the £5.5m fee Nottingham Forest paid for Britt Assombalonga back in 2014 - although the England youth international's price-tag could be on the decrease with just one year left on his deal.

Ronnie Edwards' Peterborough United League One Stats 2023-24 Appearances 45 Average Minutes Per Game 90 Goals 1 Assists 1 Touches Per Game 102.0 Clean Sheets 13 Tackles Per Game 1.2 Interceptions Per Game 1.0 Aerial Duels Won Per Game 2.2 Clearances Per Game 4.1 Accurate Passes Per Game 83.4 Stats Correct As Per Sofascore.com

Jones is said to have a price-tag £2 million according to The Sun, but it wouldn't be a shock if Darragh MacAnthony was able to get a higher fee for a player who clearly has bundles of potential.

Poku meanwhile is one of League One's top wingers, and with Mason-Clark heading to Coventry for £4.25 million, it would be disappointing if Posh couldn't command a similar kind of fee for their left-footed maestro too.

Not only this, it has been widely reported that should Brentford look to sell Ivan Toney in the summer transfer window, then United could be set for another financial sum for a player they don't even own anymore.

According to Sky Sports, Peterborough have a 30 per cent clause included in the initial £5 million deal that took Toney to Brentford in 2020. Meanwhile, Newcastle United would also receive 30 percent of that amount after selling the forward to Peterborough two years earlier.

The likes of Arsenal and Chelsea have been linked with a move for the England international, and a reported fee of £100 million, it could see the Posh pocket £30 million should he complete a move, although it seems unlikely that it will take that kind of money to get Toney.

It is seemingly more likely that the possibility of losing three players who have proved to be so important in recent seasons is an eventuality, but the potential fees that have been reported provide a solid base for Ferguson to assemble a squad capable of earning promotion to the Championship next term, in which they will surely be one of the favourites.