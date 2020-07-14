‘Don’t be like Ollie Watkins’ – These Leeds United fans left unimpressed by latest talk coming out of Brentford

The promotion race in the Championship is intensifying as Leeds United look to get themselves over the line with three games still to play.

Leeds moved three points clear at the top of the Championship table on Sunday thanks to a 1-0 win over Swansea City, with West Brom and Brentford remaining in the hunt for automatic promotion alongside them.

Fulham will also be hoping to capitalise on any slip-ups, but they are relying on a major point swing in the remaining three games.

In terms of those challenging Leeds and West Brom, Brentford are best placed, sitting within striking distance of West Brom and looking to cash-in on any dropped points this week.

Ollie Watkins has been discussing the run-in, with the Brentford striker reiterating that he has the belief they can overhaul the top-two on the back of an impressive winning streak.

As quoted in Leeds Live, he said: “I feel like these last two games we’ve had more to give.

“The Derby game – we won that comfortably in the end [3-1] and still I feel like we could have played better. So it’s nice, we’ve won these last two games and we can still do more.

“It’s all down to ourselves really.

“If we don’t work hard, if we stop running and doing the basics then we won’t make the automatic spots but if we carry on doing what we’re doing, I’m confident we will.”

The confidence coming from Thomas Frank’s side is understandable, with Brentford picking up maximum points since the restart and working themselves into a position to challenge Leeds and West Brom.

Despite the acceptance that Brentford aren’t going away, many Leeds fans feel Watkins is ambitious when he targets overhauling them, given Marcelo Bielsa’s side are now only four points away from securing their place in the Premier League.

Here, we look at some of the reaction coming from the Leeds fans on the back of these quotes…

Hahaha bless him — Big Lu (@Biglucoops) July 13, 2020

"Don't be like Ollie Watkins" — David (@The_Fed_Up_One) July 13, 2020

Needs to worry about himself, never mind us haha — Jammicat (@lufc_cathcart) July 14, 2020

Ollie also believes in Father Christmas and the Tooth Fairy — Johnny WhiteEagle (@JohnnyWhiteEag1) July 13, 2020

They might finish above West Brom but won’t finish above us.

WGUAFC #lufc — John Paul Redmond (@john_leeds25) July 13, 2020

Not sure what he’s been smoking if he thinks they can finish above Leeds when we are 6 points clear of them with 3 games to go😂😂😂 — Peter Shkurko (@pshkurko) July 14, 2020