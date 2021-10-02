Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Don’t apologise’, ‘Stop playing bad players’ – Many Fulham fans react to Marco Silva’s post-match comments following Coventry drubbing

In what was an unexpected result after what happened in midweek, Coventry City got back to winning ways in emphatic fashion after defeating Fulham 4-1 at the CBS Arena.

The Sky Blues were thrashed 5-0 away at Luton Town on Wednesday evening and needed a response quickly, although it was never meant to be as easy as it ended up being against the Cottagers, who are favourites for promotion.

Marco Silva’s side led at half time through a Kyle McFadzean own goal but the tide soon turned once the second half got underway, and soon enough the London side found themselves behind.

Fulham were behind six minutes into the second half thanks to two quick-fire home goals and by the end of the game it was 4-1 to the Sky Blues and an abject defeat for Silva and co.

Silva commented after the game on the heavy defeat, telling Fulham’s media team: “I have to apologise to our fans.

“They came here in good numbers, tried to support us, and everything we did in the second half was wrong.”

Fulham fans have now responded to Silva’s post-match comments – have a look at what they have been saying on social media.


