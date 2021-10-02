‘Don’t apologise’, ‘Stop playing bad players’ – Many Fulham fans react to Marco Silva’s post-match comments following Coventry drubbing

In what was an unexpected result after what happened in midweek, Coventry City got back to winning ways in emphatic fashion after defeating Fulham 4-1 at the CBS Arena.

The Sky Blues were thrashed 5-0 away at Luton Town on Wednesday evening and needed a response quickly, although it was never meant to be as easy as it ended up being against the Cottagers, who are favourites for promotion.

Marco Silva’s side led at half time through a Kyle McFadzean own goal but the tide soon turned once the second half got underway, and soon enough the London side found themselves behind.

23 questions about some of Fulham’s best ever academy graduates – Can you score full marks?

1 of 23 How old is Ryan Sessegnon? 19 20 21 22

Fulham were behind six minutes into the second half thanks to two quick-fire home goals and by the end of the game it was 4-1 to the Sky Blues and an abject defeat for Silva and co.

Silva commented after the game on the heavy defeat, telling Fulham’s media team: “I have to apologise to our fans.

“They came here in good numbers, tried to support us, and everything we did in the second half was wrong.”

Fulham fans have now responded to Silva’s post-match comments – have a look at what they have been saying on social media.

Our fans were awful today https://t.co/EYEzMDhZzV — Anthony B 🏁 (@Fulhamflutter) October 2, 2021

Don't apologise, just make sure the same mistake doesn't happen again. — fox (@fox77361541) October 2, 2021

Beat qpr then — Sturdee (@sturdee_) October 2, 2021

Marco, please listen to these words of wisdom, it’s absolutely essential, no shadow of doubt, you must start Marek ahead of Gazza — Chazzer (@ChazzerFFC) October 2, 2021

At least he apologies something Parker always refused to do. — Chris Davidson (@chrisffcuk) October 2, 2021

"Wrong" doesn't cover it. That was embarrassing. Embarrassing for the players and embarrassing for those of us who had to stand there watching it. — Paul Murray (@paul_a_murray) October 2, 2021

Good to see Marco take responsibility and apologise, all will be forgiven if we can come back strong and smash QPR! — Luca 🇮🇹🇵🇱 (@LucaM_FFC) October 2, 2021

Stop playing bad players then marco, you literally pick the team. — James (@JBrianR91) October 2, 2021

Pick a decent defense. — Idk (@Dantheffcman) October 2, 2021