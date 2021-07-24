‘Don’t agree with this’, ‘Big mistake’ – These Stoke City fans react as outgoing announced

Stoke City confirmed last night that midfielder Lasse Sorensen had completed a permanent move to Lincoln City.

Lasse Sørensen has today completed a permanent transfer to @LincolnCity_FC. We would like to take this opportunity to thank Lasse for his service and wish him every success in his future career.#SCFC 🔴⚪️ — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) July 23, 2021

The 21-year-old had been regarded as an exciting talent at the Potters but he had struggled for game time in recent years, which is why he was loaned out to MK Dons in the previous campaign.

And, boss Michael O’Neill has seemingly decided that he doesn’t need the Danish youth international moving forward, with Stoke announcing his exit on their official site.

Even though Sorensen hasn’t been given many chances in the first-team, many fans were surprised by this decision as they feel the player would’ve been able to bring some quality to the XI if he was given an opportunity.

What was the score the last time Stoke City played each of these 25 teams?

1 of 25 Nottingham Forest 1-1 2-2 0-0 4-1 win

Therefore, the reaction to his departure was generally one of disappointment, although many acknowledged this could be a good move for Sorensen’s career.

Here we look at some of the comments to the news from Twitter…

Good luck Lasse!

Hope we got a buy back clause….just in case 😂 — M9R (@Matt9Roberts) July 23, 2021

Really good composed midfielder. Good luck lasse — Richard Allmark (@SkintRichy) July 23, 2021

Stoke could regret this. Depends on how much the fee is. — Mark SCFC🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Liamb1975) July 23, 2021

big mistake — ɢᴇᴏʀɢᴇ (@TyreseSZN26) July 23, 2021

Maybe not quite at the right level yet but hopefully will improve with game time. All the best Lasse. — Christopher Daplyn (@ChrisDaplyn) July 23, 2021

Personally don't agree with this. Should have had time to grow with the squad. Young lad, good footballer as well. Lincoln have got a good lad on their books now. — David James Evans (@BajinaCanidang) July 23, 2021

Wow, I really expected him to play this season — Liam.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿⚽️🥅 (@hardingjl10) July 23, 2021