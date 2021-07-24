Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet Championship

‘Don’t agree with this’, ‘Big mistake’ – These Stoke City fans react as outgoing announced

Published

9 mins ago

on

Stoke City confirmed last night that midfielder Lasse Sorensen had completed a permanent move to Lincoln City.

The 21-year-old had been regarded as an exciting talent at the Potters but he had struggled for game time in recent years, which is why he was loaned out to MK Dons in the previous campaign.

And, boss Michael O’Neill has seemingly decided that he doesn’t need the Danish youth international moving forward, with Stoke announcing his exit on their official site.

Even though Sorensen hasn’t been given many chances in the first-team, many fans were surprised by this decision as they feel the player would’ve been able to bring some quality to the XI if he was given an opportunity.

Therefore, the reaction to his departure was generally one of disappointment, although many acknowledged this could be a good move for Sorensen’s career.

Here we look at some of the comments to the news from Twitter…


