‘Dong special’, ‘Worst bits of business’ – These Birmingham City fans react as surprising exit suggested

Birmingham City had a superb end to the season after Lee Bowyer’s appointment, although January addition Sam Cosgrove didn’t make the impact that many would’ve hoped.

The £2m signing from Aberdeen arrived with a good reputation after a prolific few years north of the border but he couldn’t replicate that form at St. Andrew’s.

In total, Cosgrove managed just 12 league appearances for Blues in the previous campaign, and he failed to score a goal, although many of those were from the bench.

Can you name the Birmingham City player who has been carded the most in each of the last 16 seasons?

1 of 16 Which player was booked most in the 2004/05 season? Stephen Clemence Nicky Butt Kenny Cunningham Damien Johnson

Nevertheless, with Lukas Jutkiewicz establishing himself as the main target man under Bowyer, there has been talk that Cosgrove will move on, with reports today claiming that Ipswich Town are keen on a temporary deal for the 24-year-old.

As you would expect, this potential deal got the support talking, particularly as Cosgrove was a pretty significant signing just a matter of months ago.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

Doesn’t really make sense unless we plan on bring another striker. Needs game time tho, probably brought in to be the long term replacement for Juke but surely best to learn that with Juke — KW (@Kieranbcfc2) June 20, 2021

Baring in mind that there is plenty of competition for this accolade, spunking £2,000,000+ on Sam Cosgrove is right up there with the worst bits of business Blues did under Dong. And this isn't hindsight being a wonderful thing, I said before we signed him he'd be crap #bcfc https://t.co/wwtYtdAvWY — Natttttttt (@NatJPeters) June 20, 2021

Not surprised by Cosgrove at all heard early on he wasn't anywhere near good enough. Dong special that. Hope the loan deal is true and he can do something so we might get something for him but we ain't getting anything like we paid for him #bcfc — Jon Merrell (@IMRMEZZI) June 20, 2021

I still can’t believe we paid 2mill for Cosgrove but couldn’t cough up the extra 500k for Kevin Nisbet 😔 #bcfc — Jack🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@BluesJack_) June 20, 2021

Don't see any deal happening until we bring another striker In, so IF It does happen probably won't be for a while — Kieran Lynch (@KieranBcfc89) June 20, 2021

Means he'll be bringing in a striker or two, I'd imagine. If he's going with 2 up front, he'll want 4 strikers. #BCFC #KRO — Gary J. Richards (@TheGJRichards) June 20, 2021

Probably right decision hes not championship level imo — Nathan (@nathancarty112) June 20, 2021