Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Birmingham City

‘Dong special’, ‘Worst bits of business’ – These Birmingham City fans react as surprising exit suggested

Published

6 mins ago

on

Birmingham City had a superb end to the season after Lee Bowyer’s appointment, although January addition Sam Cosgrove didn’t make the impact that many would’ve hoped.

The £2m signing from Aberdeen arrived with a good reputation after a prolific few years north of the border but he couldn’t replicate that form at St. Andrew’s.

In total, Cosgrove managed just 12 league appearances for Blues in the previous campaign, and he failed to score a goal, although many of those were from the bench.

Can you name the Birmingham City player who has been carded the most in each of the last 16 seasons?

1 of 16

Which player was booked most in the 2004/05 season?

Nevertheless, with Lukas Jutkiewicz establishing himself as the main target man under Bowyer, there has been talk that Cosgrove will move on, with reports today claiming that Ipswich Town are keen on a temporary deal for the 24-year-old.

As you would expect, this potential deal got the support talking, particularly as Cosgrove was a pretty significant signing just a matter of months ago.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Dong special’, ‘Worst bits of business’ – These Birmingham City fans react as surprising exit suggested

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: