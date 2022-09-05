Donervon Daniels makes Walsall claim after tough start

Walsall captain Donervon Daniels is confident that the Saddlers will end their seven game winless run.

Walsall are off the back of a painful 2-1 loss to Bradford City on Saturday taking them to four straight losses. The Saddlers would dominate majority of the game but lacked the end product to grab all three points.

This took Walsall’s winless run to 7 straight games in all competitions dating back to the 9th of August, leaving the side 13th in the League Two table.

As quoted by The Express and Star captain Donervon Daniels feels the club will turn things around saying: “Obviously, at the moment we’re going through a bit of a tough patch”.

“But its part and parcel of going on and achieving something, if we had it all our way throughout the entire season it would feel a bit fake”

“Obviously, you don’t want to go through it, but I believe in the group, the manager and every single member of staff, it will come good, its just having to persevere through this tough time”.

Daniels would comment on Walsalls domination despite losing saying: “Its extremely frustrating, everyone saw how dominant we where in that game, from the first whistle”.

“We were excellent, just a lapse in concentration and mistakes for their two goals, it was just frustrating as we gave them a two-goal head start”.

The Verdict

This run of winless games is concerning for Walsall, if it continues they will likely continue to fall down the table.

Though Michael Flynn has shown in the past his ability to turn things around and at this current stage it’s not a catastrophic situation.

If Walsall can pick up a win soon they could well get their season back on track once the burden of finding another three points is lifted, though as each game passes that could prove a harder task.