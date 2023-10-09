Highlights Jermaine Beckford praises Joe Rodon's leadership qualities and positive presence since joining Leeds United on loan from Tottenham Hotspur.

Rodon has formed a great relationship with Struijk and has done wonders in keeping Leeds' defense tight.

Leeds United currently sits in fifth place in the Championship table and aims for automatic promotion back to the Premier League.

Jermaine Beckford has identified which Leeds United star has brought leadership qualities to the dressing room since arriving in the summer.

The Whites oversaw a significant overhaul of their first team squad during the previous summer transfer window.

Daniel Farke has looked to build a team capable of fighting for promotion straight back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Joel Piroe Swansea City Permanent Ethan Ampadu Chelsea Permanent Ilia Gruev Werder Bremen Permanent Glen Kamara Rangers Permanent Djed Spence Tottenham Loan Karl Darlow Newcastle United Permanent Sam Byram Norwich City Permanent Jaidon Anthony AFC Bournemouth Loan Joe Rodon Tottenham Loan

A number of additions were made in the closing weeks of the window following the departures of key players.

Leeds went into the October international break off the back of an important 2-1 win over promotion rivals Bristol City.

Which Leeds United player has Jermaine Beckford praised?

Speaking to Leeds United's Matchday Show, Beckford highlighted Joe Rodon as a massively positive presence that’s been added to the squad.

The former forward has highlighted the qualities that he has brought to the club since joining on loan from Tottenham Hotspur.

“He had a situation where he was sent off, shouldn’t have been given,” said Beckford, via Leeds United news.

“Can see the leadership qualities that he brings.

“Him and Struijk have a great relationship.

“Done wonders, keeping it all tight at the back.”

Where are Leeds United in the Championship table?

Rodon signed for Leeds during August as part of a season-long loan agreement with Spurs.

The Welshman arrived following the departure of Robin Koch, who was a key part of the Leeds side during their time back in the top flight.

The defender has featured in eight of the team’s first 11 games of the new campaign.

Farke’s side moved up to fifth in the table following the side’s 2-1 win at the weekend.

Goals from Daniel James and Joel Piroe sealed all three points for the Yorkshire outfit.

James had put Farke’s side 1-0 up in the 37th minute, before an equaliser from Kal Naismith brought the teams level going into half-time.

Piroe’s strike early in the second 45 proved enough to separate the two teams, giving Leeds a second consecutive win and a third in their last four in the league.

Leeds moved up to fifth in the Championship table with this victory, with Rodon featuring for the full 90 minutes.

The Whites have the joint-second best defensive record in the second division so far this campaign, with only Leicester having conceded fewer.

However, the gap to the automatic promotion places remains nine points after just 11 games.

Next up for Farke’s team is a clash with his old club Norwich City on 21 October.

How important is Joe Rodon to Leeds United?

Rodon has performed well for Leeds so far this season, and has played a key role in their solid defensive record.

A good defence will be key to closing the gap to the top two, with Leeds targeting automatic promotion back to the Premier League.

Leeds have conceded just five goals in his eight league appearances, three of which came against Ipswich Town alone.

Before Naismith’s equaliser on Saturday, Leeds were on a four game run without conceding with Rodon in the side, highlighting just how important he will be to Leeds’ promotion ambition for this season.