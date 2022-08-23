“Done very, very well” – Carlton Palmer shares thoughts on Sheffield Wednesday player’s debut against Bolton Wanderers

Sheffield Wednesday sit fourth in League One after what has been an impressive start to the new League One season.

The Owls have certainly been tested when looking at the difficulty of the fixture list thus far and they will be eager to keep pace with those currently above them.

Bolstering his defensive options last week, the Yorkshire club welcomed Mark McGuinness to Hillsborough on a season-long loan at the end of last week, with the former Arsenal man featuring against Bolton Wanderers the day after in a 2-0 victory for the Owls.

Sharing his thoughts on McGuinness’ arrival, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “Yeah, I mean, it’s strange to see Darren go for another centre-back. It’s a strange scenario for Sheffield Wednesday.

“They conceded three goals on the opening day of the season, and then against Peterborough they conceded two, but in between those times, they’ve kept four clean sheets, one in the League Cup and three in the league. So, strange for them going for another centre back.

“But I watched the game against Bolton and Mark done very, very well. He’s a young lad but he played 35 games in the Championship last season. He’s got plenty of experience in the league above and looked very comfortable on Saturday.”

The verdict

McGuinness is certainly a player of Championship quality, meaning that his arrival certainly represents a coup.

Commanding both with his ground and aerial duels, and comfortable when progressing the ball at his feet, McGuinness will provide real competition within Sheffield Wednesday’s back-line.

Playing lots of football in the Championship last season, McGuinness will want to play regularly as the Owls look to chase down promotion back to the second tier.

McGuinness was thrown in at the deep end on Saturday against the Trotters, however, he looked very comfortable within the backline and will be hoping to emerge as an integral part of the Yorkshire club’s campaign.