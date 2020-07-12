‘Done ridiculously well’, ‘Absolute quality’ – These Leeds United fans heap praise on 20-y/o after Swansea win

Leeds United are six points clear of third-placed Brentford with just three games to play after a crucial 1-0 win at Swansea.

Pablo Hernandez understandably took the credit after scoring the 89th minute winner in Wales but there were several standout performances from Marcelo Bielsa’s men.

And, one of those was Illan Meslier, with the young keeper collecting a fifth clean sheet in eight games.

🧤 8 games

🔥 5 clean sheets pic.twitter.com/TMCGvg1VGA — Leeds United (@LUFC) July 12, 2020

The 20-year-old started the campaign as second choice behind Kiko Casilla but his suspension has given the Frenchman a chance – which he has taken.

Whilst he wasn’t forced into any incredible stops this afternoon, he was a reassuring presence at the back and dealt with any crosses that came in, including a late corner, in a calm fashion.

So, even though Casilla is able to play against Barnsley, the fans want Meslier to start and they are excited about the potential he has.

Here we look at some of the reaction to his display from Twitter…

Always surprised that after every game most players get a mention but one true unsung hero over the last 6-7 games is Meslier. No mistakes, decent delivery out and no need to want Casilla back #MOT # LUFC — simon west (@burleywhite) July 12, 2020

For a young keeper coming to another country and now first team goalkeeper he's done ridiculously well — James (@jimmy_L_UFC) July 12, 2020

Get him permanently — Dan🗿 (@DanPaton5) July 12, 2020

Absolutely class today — Conor McGilligan (@ConorJHMcG) July 12, 2020

Absolute quality! — Rod Christopher (@rodchristopher9) July 12, 2020

Keep him over Casilla — Leonardo Bandeira (@leobandeira_) July 12, 2020

Please buy him xoxo — King Coops (@ManLikeMateusz) July 12, 2020