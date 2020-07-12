Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Leeds United

‘Done ridiculously well’, ‘Absolute quality’ – These Leeds United fans heap praise on 20-y/o after Swansea win

Published

7 mins ago

on

Leeds United are six points clear of third-placed Brentford with just three games to play after a crucial 1-0 win at Swansea.

Pablo Hernandez understandably took the credit after scoring the 89th minute winner in Wales but there were several standout performances from Marcelo Bielsa’s men.

And, one of those was Illan Meslier, with the young keeper collecting a fifth clean sheet in eight games.

The 20-year-old started the campaign as second choice behind Kiko Casilla but his suspension has given the Frenchman a chance – which he has taken.

Whilst he wasn’t forced into any incredible stops this afternoon, he was a reassuring presence at the back and dealt with any crosses that came in, including a late corner, in a calm fashion.

So, even though Casilla is able to play against Barnsley, the fans want Meslier to start and they are excited about the potential he has.

Here we look at some of the reaction to his display from Twitter…


