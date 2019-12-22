‘Done nothing this year’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans react to 27-y/o’s display v Huddersfield

It was another disappointing afternoon for Nottingham Forest, who fell to a 2-1 defeat to Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

The Reds would have been looking to bounce back after falling to their worst home defeat in over eight years, losing 4-0 to Sheffield Wednesday last weekend.

But there would be no response from the Reds as they fell to another defeat to a Yorkshire outfit at the weekend, with Sabri Lamouchi’s side producing another toothless display in front of goal.

Christopher Schindler and Steve Mounie scored either side of half-time to fire Huddersfield into a 2-0 lead, and despite Joe Worrall’s late header, Forest were unable to grab a late equaliser.

Not a happy return to the John Smith’s Stadium for Joe Lolley, then, who returned to the club for the first time since leaving them for Forest.

The winger’s performance have somewhat flattered to deceive this season, and the 27-year-old failed to create any clear-cut chances for his teammates at the weekend as they looked to claim an important three points.

Here, we take a look at fans’ reactions to Lolley’s performance…

I’d question Lolley. Done nothing this year. All others loans? I’m sick of the loan system. It doesn’t work. It was intended to be used for clubs when they had serious injury crisis not to build a team — Forests_Finest (@nffc20192020) December 22, 2019

Lolley not been at it all season. Carvalho no game time, Ameobi and Adomah not good enough. The supply line to Grabban has been seriously lacking hence short on goals and attempts. As well as striker(s) in January we need pace and quality playmakers #nffc — Peter Stephenson (@forestred78) December 22, 2019

Joe Lolley last season was unplayable for opponents, but I think his head got turned when his boyhood club (villa) got that 15 million bid turned down, our frustrations are at the fact we are capable of top 6, but if I’m being realistic we’ll miss out once again — C (@BankzyNFFC) December 21, 2019

I don’t blame Sabri personally, a lot of his signings have been very good, when we’ve got 2 players with a market value of 25 mil + in Lolley and Carvalho struggling to find form it plays a huge part. Grabban can’t be blamed as he’s just not getting the service from the 2 named — C (@BankzyNFFC) December 21, 2019

Not only a new striker but also another winger with more decision to burst into the box, like Lolley. Attacking midfielders are not contributing with many goals and they should, specially when you play 4231. — Seminare (@alienduc3) December 21, 2019

Utterly embarrassing some of the things I hear off our “fans” on here. The overreaction when we win and then when we lose is pathetic. Why dont you go give Lolley even more stick on here? Maybe that will turn his form around?It’s a tough league,bad spells inevitable #NFFC — ForestAnalytics (@AnalyticsForest) December 21, 2019

Great result #htafc– should have been 4 or 5 up before we panicked As for #nffc

•GK is a baller from the back – Pep should sign him

•Joe Lolley is doing great

•Watson is an embarrassment to the club — Crapht Lover Mark Johnson 🐶🐱🐓🐥 (@MarkNJohnson) December 21, 2019

Forest re terrible to watch . Likes of Silva lolley anf ameobi just don't do enough. . Should be subs really in a promotion chasing team . Mid table side #nffc — Nffcboxing2019 (@nffcboxing2019) December 21, 2019

After the subs and we started moving the ball about quick, lolley started to look threatening! Still need a another winger and Striker that offers something different to grabs in jan window #nffc — Faz (@10faz) December 21, 2019