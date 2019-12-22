Connect with us

Nottingham Forest

‘Done nothing this year’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans react to 27-y/o’s display v Huddersfield

It was another disappointing afternoon for Nottingham Forest, who fell to a 2-1 defeat to Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

The Reds would have been looking to bounce back after falling to their worst home defeat in over eight years, losing 4-0 to Sheffield Wednesday last weekend.

But there would be no response from the Reds as they fell to another defeat to a Yorkshire outfit at the weekend, with Sabri Lamouchi’s side producing another toothless display in front of goal.

Christopher Schindler and Steve Mounie scored either side of half-time to fire Huddersfield into a 2-0 lead, and despite Joe Worrall’s late header, Forest were unable to grab a late equaliser.

Not a happy return to the John Smith’s Stadium for Joe Lolley, then, who returned to the club for the first time since leaving them for Forest.

The winger’s performance have somewhat flattered to deceive this season, and the 27-year-old failed to create any clear-cut chances for his teammates at the weekend as they looked to claim an important three points.

Here, we take a look at fans’ reactions to Lolley’s performance…


