‘Done him dirty’, ‘Made a scapegoat’ – These Birmingham City fans react as player news confirmed

Birmingham City confirmed last night that David Davis had left the club after six-and-a-half years.

📝 David Davis has left #BCFC after six-and-a-half years at the Club. @Diggad1991 has been a fantastic servant to Blues and we thank him for his efforts during his time with us and wish him every success in the future. — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) January 14, 2021

The 29-year-old joined from Wolves in 2014, and he became a fans favourite at St. Andrew’s after scoring against bitter rivals Aston Villa, as well as against his former club at Molineux in a highly-charged derby win.

Along with those goalscoring contributions, Davis generally impressed in the middle of the park with his energy and bite, although the past few seasons had been tougher.

Davis went out on loan last season, and he has failed to make the matchday squad since Aitor Karanka took over for the current campaign.

Therefore, a move this month seemed inevitable, and Blues announced his exit on their official site.

Whilst many fans understand why this decision has been made, they were sad to see Davis go after his 194 appearances in royal blue.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter, with many references to those derby contributions…

Should have probably been playing lately given some of the other lot. Better than Clayton. — The Special Ron (@TheSpecialRon) January 14, 2021

A very good servant In some tough times, could never say he didn't give 100% when on the pitch. Won't get In our squad now so best for both parties to go their separate ways. — Kieran Lynch (@KieranBcfc89) January 14, 2021

Thank You David. Fantastic contribution to the cause, especially in the derby games. pic.twitter.com/rxcQRArONN — James (@bcfcjames) January 14, 2021

Brilliant memories @Diggad1991 , especially the goals vs Wolves and villa, all the best for the future 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 #bcfc — BCFC FANS FORUM (@bcfansforum) January 14, 2021

Constantly told he wasn’t good enough but he was better than how we perform now, made a scapegoat IMO — Steve Elliot (@Bongoblue10) January 14, 2021

Shocking, he gave his all for the club ☹ #ThankYouDigga — Oliver Newman (@AFanPerspective) January 14, 2021

Done him dirty to be fair, always put a shift in didn’t deserve to go out like that through the back door — Tom (@TommyTomKav) January 14, 2021