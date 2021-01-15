Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Birmingham City

‘Done him dirty’, ‘Made a scapegoat’ – These Birmingham City fans react as player news confirmed

Published

7 mins ago

on

Birmingham City confirmed last night that David Davis had left the club after six-and-a-half years.

The 29-year-old joined from Wolves in 2014, and he became a fans favourite at St. Andrew’s after scoring against bitter rivals Aston Villa, as well as against his former club at Molineux in a highly-charged derby win.

Along with those goalscoring contributions, Davis generally impressed in the middle of the park with his energy and bite, although the past few seasons had been tougher.

Davis went out on loan last season, and he has failed to make the matchday squad since Aitor Karanka took over for the current campaign.

Therefore, a move this month seemed inevitable, and Blues announced his exit on their official site.

Whilst many fans understand why this decision has been made, they were sad to see Davis go after his 194 appearances in royal blue.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter, with many references to those derby contributions…


