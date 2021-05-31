‘Done deal then’ – These Bradford fans react to Derek Adams’ comments on managerial vacancy

Morecambe’s historic success at Wembley Stadium this afternoon will have been of interest to more than one League Two club – Bradford City would have been watching with keen interest because of a certain man in the dugout.

There was a former Bantam managing the Shrimps’ opposition in Michael Flynn, but Derek Adams was the person who Bradford supporters were looking for answers from.

The Scot was linked with the managerial vacancy earlier in May by The Sun, and the rumours have continued the further Morecambe have progressed through the play-offs.

Even a victory in the final today did not stop the question being answered post-match by Sky Sports regarding Adams’ future at the Lancashire outfit – and it was a very interesting response.

“My future lies in celebrating tonight,” said Adams.

“Morecambe Football Club are in League One, and they haven’t been there before.”

When asked if he had agreed to become manager at Valley Parade, Adams responded by saying: “Listen, there are no done deals, and that’s me being perfectly honest.”

It was quite a non-committal response by Adams in regards to potentially staying at Morecambe and despite him reiterating that no deal has been done, some Bradford fans are convinced that everything is agreed – bar the pen being put to paper.

Did our fans expect him to burst into a chorus of Bradford Ranger? — Nige (@airevalley_nige) May 31, 2021

No commitment to say he’s staying, and he also said THEY when referring to Morecambe as to opposed to WE. — Ricc (@Riccles05) May 31, 2021

None of that says his future is in or at Morecambe it's the perfect response really completely non-committal — R̶y̶a̶n̶ (@_RyMcCluskey) May 31, 2021

Let’s be fair he’s not gunna come out and saying done deal to anything after a Wembley win 😂🤷🏻‍♂️ — Adam Medley (@Medds92) May 31, 2021

Id be happy with him or Flynn tbh — Danny Baracskay (@DannyBaracskay) May 31, 2021

It was more about what he didn’t say ! — James Lillie (@jlillie745) May 31, 2021

Done deal then — Jas Singh (@JasBratfud) May 31, 2021

What does this tell you? https://t.co/Fq7eFkdMlQ — Dominic bcfc 12 (@DominicHanson15) May 31, 2021

Adams isn't going to say anything else, to says he's off would be the ultimate disrespect to everyone at Morecambe and take away from their achievement. We've waited this long for him we can wait and extra day or 2 and let him celebrate with his players like he deserves #bcafc — Joe (@Calvey94) May 31, 2021