Bradford City

‘Done deal then’ – These Bradford fans react to Derek Adams’ comments on managerial vacancy

Published

1 hour ago

on

Morecambe’s historic success at Wembley Stadium this afternoon will have been of interest to more than one League Two club – Bradford City would have been watching with keen interest because of a certain man in the dugout.

There was a former Bantam managing the Shrimps’ opposition in Michael Flynn, but Derek Adams was the person who Bradford supporters were looking for answers from.

The Scot was linked with the managerial vacancy earlier in May by The Sun, and the rumours have continued the further Morecambe have progressed through the play-offs.

Even a victory in the final today did not stop the question being answered post-match by Sky Sports regarding Adams’ future at the Lancashire outfit – and it was a very interesting response.

“My future lies in celebrating tonight,” said Adams.

“Morecambe Football Club are in League One, and they haven’t been there before.”

When asked if he had agreed to become manager at Valley Parade, Adams responded by saying: “Listen, there are no done deals, and that’s me being perfectly honest.”

It was quite a non-committal response by Adams in regards to potentially staying at Morecambe and despite him reiterating that no deal has been done, some Bradford fans are convinced that everything is agreed – bar the pen being put to paper.


