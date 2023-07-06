Middlesbrough are set to sign their third player of the window, with Fabrizio Romano announcing Manchester City starlet Morgan Rogers is having a medical today.

It has been a quiet start to the transfer window so far for Boro, with them bringing in Alex Gilbert from Brentford's B team, whilst PEC Zwolle defender Rav van den Berg is also set to arrive in the near future.

There have been plenty of outgoings already, with Luke Daniels, Darnell Fisher, Grant Hall and Joe Lumley all departing the club at the end of their contracts.

Middlesbrough have also seen key loanees depart from last season, with the likes of Ryan Giles, Zack Steffen, Alex Mowatt, Rodrigo Muniz, Cameron Archer, and Aaron Ramsey all a part of the side that finished fourth.

Michael Carrick will need additions this summer, and Rogers may be set to be the first to be added to their attacking line.

The news is timely, given that another key forward from 2022/23 is attracting interest from Ligue 1 pair RC Lens and LOSC Lille this summer, in the form of top scorer Chuba Akpom.

According to Sacha Tavolieri, Akpom has been identified as a potential replacement for Lois Openda at Lens and Jonathan David at Lille.

What's the situation regarding Morgan Rogers' transfer from Manchester City to Middlesbrough?

Romano claims there is a permanent deal in place for the 20-year-old winger to join Middlesbrough this summer.

The Italian journalist says it is a "done deal" and that Rogers will sign as early as today.

The paperwork is already in place to be signed and the attacker is currently undergoing a medical at the Riverside.

Who is Morgan Rogers? What does this mean for Middlesbrough's pursuit of Chris Willock?

Rogers is a 20-year-old winger that joined Manchester City's academy in 2020 from West Bromwich Albion. He predominantly plays on the left-hand side of the attack.

He has had three separate loan spells away from the Premier League champions. The first of which came with Lincoln City in League One, before loan spells at second tier level with Bournemouth and Blackpool in the last two seasons.

During his spell in the third tier, Rogers collected six goals and four assists from 28 games. The winger also has two goals and two assists from 35 games at Championship level.

It is unclear if the move for Rogers will impact the potential signing of Chris Willock, who has been linked to Boro via Nizaar Kinsella on the Evening Standard's transfer blog, which states Middlesbrough and QPR are in talks regarding a double deal for Hoops duo Seny Dieng and Willock.

Is Morgan Rogers a good signing for Middlesbrough?

He has had a strong footballing education in coming through the ranks at Manchester City but has struggled to adapt somewhat to Championship level.

Given his age, Rogers has plenty of room to improve, and so is worth the risk. His ceiling is still fairly high, and if he can recapture the form shown at Lincoln, then Boro will have a gem on their hands.

He is fast, athletic, and physically powerful given his sheer size for a winger. Rogers' ability to cut in on his right foot makes him a dangerous proposition.

Carrick's side have plenty of work to do this window, especially in bolstering their attacking line. Rogers should be the first of many to come in to improve that department during the coming weeks.