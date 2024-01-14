Highlights Transfer of Ike Ugbo to Sheffield Wednesday could lead to departure of Lee Gregory, who is a target for Wrexham.

Ugbo's signing brings in a strong and physical presence up front that could make a big impact at Hillsborough.

Gregory, who has struggled for game time, may finally leave Wednesday with the arrival of Ugbo, freeing up wage budget for the club.

The transfer of Ike Ugbo to Sheffield Wednesday could see movement out of the club and Wrexham target Lee Gregory is a candidate to depart.

Former Chelsea striker Ugbo was sent on a season-long loan to Cardiff City in the summer but was recalled during the transfer window by parent club Troyes, only to be immediately sent out on loan again.

The striker netted four times in 22 matches for Cardiff this season, struggling in the Welsh capital as the club attempted to earn a play-off place in the Championship.

Ugbo failed to nail down a starting place at Cardiff and didn't play at all after the Bluebird's 3-0 defeat to Hull in December, due to a hamstring injury.

Wednesday agreed to sign the striker on loan until the end of the season and will hope they can get the best out of the forward, whose arrival could allow another forward to leave the club in January after months of being linked with an exit from Hillsborough.

Wednesday have made Ugbo the first signing of the window

With manager Danny Rohl admitting that he wanted to sign a new striker in January, the signing of Ugbo from Troyes on loan will be one that the manager will be happy with.

Ugbo is a strong, physical presence up front, and is a player that could make a big impact at Hillsborough. He came through the academy at Chelsea but has struggled to really prove himself at senior level.

His goalscoring record at Cardiff wasn't terrible - four goals and one assist in 937 minutes of football - and a more significant role at Hillsborough could help to bring the best out of him.

If Ugbo can add to the four goals he scored already this season, he could be the difference in staying in the Championship or suffering relegation to League One.

Related Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl warns Southampton ahead of St Mary's return The former Southampton coach has revealed his thoughts ahead of a St Mary's return

Ugbo's transfer could allow Gregory to leave for Wrexham

The signing of the former Chelsea striker will allow Wednesday to let the veteran striker Gregory leave the club in January, amid interest from League Two side Wrexham.

Gregory has been linked with Wrexham since December. Journalist Darren Witcoop reported that boss Phil Parkinson wanted the 35-year-old striker to help boost the club's League Two push, with the Welsh club looking for back-to-back promotions.

This would end Gregory's two-and-a-half season stay with the Owls, although he has struggled for game time this season so far.

The striker has played just one minute of football in the league since October and hasn't been featured in the squad at all since that match.

Lee Gregory League Statistics for Sheffield Wednesday - Transfermarkt (as of 13th January) Season Appearances Goals Assists 2022/23 41 11 5 2023/24 13 1 0

While he was not getting any game time at Wednesday, the club could have been hesitant to let him go in case an injury crisis left them short in the striker department.

However, the signing of Ugbo has given them an extra attacker and could be the catalyst that starts Gregory's transfer to Wrexham. It would also free up some of the wage budget for Wednesday and could allow them to continue to dip into the transfer market this month.