Charlton Athletic's signing of Cheltenham Town striker Alfie May is reportedly a "done deal", according to Gloucestershire Live's Jon Palmer.

Bristol Rovers, Derby County, Gillingham, and Wrexham were all in the race for the 30-year-old but he is now set to head to The Valley and pen a two-year deal with the Addicks.

May has scored 48 goals across the last two seasons, and 66 in total for Cheltenham, but has looked destined to leave The County Ground all summer with his contract up next summer.

A host of EFL clubs have been linked with interest in the frontman, including third tier rivals Rovers, Charlton and Derby as well as League Two promotion hopefuls Gillingham and Wrexham.

The saga has dragged on for weeks now, with a number of different frontrunners emerging in the race to sign May but it seems that the South London club have finally got the job done.

Palmer reported earlier this week that The Valley looked his most likely destination while last night he indicated the move was a "done deal".

South London Press have offered more insight into developments and revealed that May underwent his Addicks' medical last night ahead.

Their report indicated that the fee will be in the region of £250,000 after Charlton pressed ahead with the deal once the financial breakdown of the move became acceptable to them.

What are the details of Alfie May's Charlton contract?

It is understood that May will sign a two-year contract with the League One club, which will include an additional 12-month option.

It is said that personal terms will not be an issue - with the striker determined to leave Cheltenham this summer off the back of the best two seasons of his career.

Will Alfie May be a good signing for Charlton?

Dean Holden desperately needed to add some more forward firepower this summer and May will provide him with just that.

Academy product Miles Leaburn enjoyed a breakthrough season in 2022/23, with the physical target man bagging 13 goals and establishing himself in the senior side, but injury-prone forward Chuks Aneke is the only other central forward in Holden's squad.

The differences in the styles of May and Leaburn should mean that the pair should benefit from playing alongside each other next season.

The clever movement and lethal finishing that the 30-year-old has shown over the past few seasons are exactly what Charlton have been missing while his tenacious pressing will be an asset out of possession as well.

Charlton 2023 summer transfers

Signing May continues a strong start to the summer transfer window for the Addicks.

Work was needed to ensure that Holden has a squad strong enough to challenge for League One promotion in 2023/24, in what is a wide-open third tier field, and the manager has been backed so far despite SE7 Partners' pending takeover not yet being completed.

Landing goalkeeper Harry Isted, who was nearly a play-off final hero while on loan at Barnsley last term, centre-back Lloyd Jones after his Cambridge United departure, and now May gives Charlton three players that have proven their quality at League One level.

There is more work to be done but it's been a very positive start.