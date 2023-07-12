Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Leeds United forward Rodrigo Moreno is set to depart for Qatari side Al-Rayyan.

Leeds' top scorer last season was the Spaniard, who finished with 15 goals and two assists from 35 games despite his side finishing 19th in the Premier League.

The 32-year-old was reported to be of interest to Real Madrid earlier in the summer, according to Spanish outlet Cadena COPE (via Sport Witness).

The Whites are set to lose a whole host of their first-team players this summer now that their relegation has been confirmed to the Championship, especially those with pedigree at international level.

Rodrigo recently received a call-up to the Spanish national team, and may well be hoping to get into their squad for next summer's European Championships.

He has eight goals from 28 caps and will want to be playing at a higher level if possible, which means leaving Elland Road.

Phil Hay of The Athletic reported earlier in the summer that, with a year left on his deal, Rodrigo will be leaving this summer, he said: "One of the club’s highest earners and with 12 months left on his deal. A summer departure is on the cards."

The Daily Mail has reported that he is a player Everton were said to be monitoring, but there has been no breakthrough with the Premier League side and Leeds.

Other reports suggested that he had been offered to fellow Spanish giants Atletico Madrid, as per Spanish journalist Aaron Dominguez.

A further update from Bruno Andrade had confirmed the Qatari interest from Al-Rayyan, who were said to be "confident in signing Rodrigo Moreno".

However, they faced their stiffest competition from Fulham, with the West London outfit said to have set their "sights" on the 32-year-old.

What's the latest from Fabrizio Romano on Rodrigo leaving Leeds United?

Fabrizio Romano has explained that Rodrigo will depart Leeds imminently, he took to Twitter to deliver his latest update on the Spaniard's situation and said: "Rodrigo Moreno Machado leaves Leeds United and joins Qatari side Al-Rayyan, done deal and here we go."

He explained that the move is pending a medical and the correct documentation being signed and agreed upon, but the forward is set to leave Leeds after three years in West Yorkshire, he added: "Medical ongoing for Rodrigo, waiting to complete documents and get the deal signed later today."

Rodrigo joined Leeds from Valencia for a then club-record fee of around £27 million (€30 million), as per Sky Sports.

The 32-year-old went on to score 28 goals and collected a further five assists from 97 games for the Whites, having previously spent time in La Liga and Portugal.

It was in Spain with Valencia where he had been most prolific, scoring or assisting 100 goals in 220 games for the Spanish giants.

Is Rodrigo's move to Al-Rayyan good for Leeds?

He was a wage that needed to come off the wage bill, and given his contractual situation, the Whites simply needed to get any fee they could for him.

Rodrigo was quality for Leeds last season, and gave them a fighting chance of staying up with his goals, but at 32, and a high earner, it is the right time to part ways.

Qatari money will give him a good wage during the twilight years of his career, and most Leeds fans will wish him well, having performed the way he did during the 2022/23 campaign.