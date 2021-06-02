‘Done and dusted’ – Exclusive: David Norris makes transfer claim over Portsmouth’s Ronan Curtis

Former Portsmouth midfielder David Norris has claimed that it looks like Ronan Curtis will leave the South Coast club this summer, during an exclusive interview with Football League World.

The Irish winger was in fine form for Pompey as they just missed out on a place in the Sky Bet League One play-offs in the season just gone, notching up 14 goals and seven assists for Danny Cowley’s men in 48 appearances across all competitions.

As a result of his strong form, a whole host of clubs have been linked with a move for his services this summer, including the likes of Blackburn Rovers, Brentford, Cardiff City and Reading as the race for his signature really begins to heat up.

Whilst recent comments from Cowley himself about the club potentially selling their prized assets to raise funds this summer have sent the rumour mill into overdrive over the future of the 25-year-old attacker.

Now Norris has added his opinion on the subject into the mix as he made the following claim on the future of Curtis when speaking to FLW:

“I was down at Portsmouth for the weekend recently and after speaking to a few people, it seems that he’ll probably be leaving and going a bit higher, probably to play in the Championship next season, you know, I know Cardiff have been linked with him.

“So from speaking to a few people down there, it does appear that it’s going to be done and dusted. And you know, hopefully it will be able to free up some money for Portsmouth in order for them to bring in players that the Cowley brothers want because they will be looking to change the style of play.

“And if he is going to move on to bigger and better things, they may feel that it is the right time to take the money and reinvest in the side.”

