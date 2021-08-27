Doncaster set to be boosted by returning players

Doncaster have a tricky tie against Rotherham this weekend but could be boosted by the return of several key players from injury, according to the club’s official website.

Rovers have had a difficult opening to the campaign, with the side having yet to register a single win in the league. It’s left them floundering in the relegation places – and they’ll be desperate to try and rack up some more points as quickly as they can.

Fans though will be boosted by the news that Ethan Galbraith and Tiago Cukur could both be back in contention for a starting spot in their next fixture.

Both have featured heavily for the League One side so far this season, with the latter having played in all four games so far.

Galbraith has joined Doncaster on loan and is highly regarded at Old Trafford. Although he has yet to feature for the Red Devils, he is considered a bright young talent and this spell in the third tier marks his first time out playing competitive football in the EFL.

As for Cukur, he is just 18-years of old and yet is already a regular. Despite his youthfulness, he has looked bright and it’s a big positive for the third tier side that he too could be set to feature again.

It’s good news for the club that such important players will be able to feature – and could help them land that elusive first three points.

The Verdict

Galbraith was a superb signing by Doncaster, with the young United man looking promising for the Red Devils’ reserves. He hasn’t bagged a goal yet for Rovers but the 20-year old has plenty of potential to improve and get better with more gametime for his new side – so hopefully he could get at least a few more minutes under his belt this weekend. He’s even featured for his country, so the talent is certainly there.

Cukur has also been their starting striker and although he too has yet to score, let’s remember he is still just 18-years old. It is a very youthful looking Doncaster side right now and even though they’ve struggled, more experience should equal better showings as they adapt to the pace and ability of the league.

The last thing they need is some of their most important players to be sidelined – so this news can only be good for the League One outfit as they try and push back up the table.