Doncaster Rovers v Sheffield Wednesday: Latest team news, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Doncaster Rovers are looking to pick up a second victory of the week when they lock horns with Sheffield Wednesday in a Yorkshire derby this weekend.

Gary McSheffrey oversaw a resolute 1-0 win over Lincoln City in the week, as Doncaster peeled themselves off the foot of the League One table.

In Darren Moore’s Sheffield Wednesday, they meet a side licking their wounds following a 2-0 defeat to Rotherham United last weekend.

Moore, who returns to Doncaster for the first time since leaving for the Owls, was then left frustrated as a midweek meeting with Accrington Stanley was postponed.

Ahead of this intriguing clash at Doncaster, we run you through everything you need to know:

Team News

McSheffrey has confirmed, via Doncaster Free Press, that Ethan Galbraith is still with Manchester United as he recovers from a sciatica problem that’s been hampering him.

It’s also been confirmed that Doncaster are likely to continue without Charlie Seaman against the Owls.

Given the midweek win at Lincoln, you’d imagine that Doncaster’s squad will see little change to it for this game.

As for Wednesday, they will be without Nathaniel Mendez-Laing for this fixture as he looks to recover from a knock in the coming weeks.

Lee Gregory is another that will not be risked, whilst Sam Hutchinson is 50-50 after picking up a knock of his own recently.

Is there a live stream?

There is no live stream and there’s no television coverage until the EFL on Quest highlights on Saturday evening.

Doncaster have confirmed that an audio pass will be available to supporters on their iFollow channel, at the price of £10.

Wednesday are also offering an audio pass for supporters who cannot attend the game.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off tomorrow is at 3pm, with confirmed team news coming an hour earlier at 2pm.

