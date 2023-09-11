Highlights Doncaster Rovers have had a mixed performance in recent seasons, with the threat of relegation looming in the 2022/23 campaign.

Grant McCann, the club's reappointed manager, is hoping to improve the team's league performance and bring them back to League One.

Brian Flynn holds the highest win percentage as a manager for the club, leading them to the League One title in his short tenure.

The 2023/24 season is the 100th that Doncaster Rovers have competed in since they were voted back into the Football League after having been previously voted out in 1905.

Doncaster had a poor season in the 2022/23 campaign as the club had the looming threat of relegation to the National League as an ever-present.

To ensure the 2023/24 season is better, the club hired Grant McCann for his second spell at the club to attempt to improve their league performance with the hope of gaining promotion back to League One.

The reappointment of McCann due to his successful period previously with Doncaster has got us thinking here at Football League World about who Doncaster's top 10 best managers are in order of their win percentage, from lowest to highest.

Here are 10 managers who have had the best win percentage in their time in charge of the club and who have also managed more than 20 games.

10 Darren Ferguson – 37.9%

Darren Ferguson was brought into the club in October 2015 with the task of keeping the club in League One; however, the Scot was unable to manage this as Doncaster fell into League Two for the 2016/17 season.

Ferguson would be kept on as manager, and this would see the club achieve promotion at the first attempt. And in their first season back in League One, Ferguson would achieve a mid-table finish.

Ferguson would resign following this season, having managed a total of 145 matches, winning 55, giving him a win percentage of 37.9%.

9 Norman Curtis – 40%

Norman Curtis was brought into the club as a player-manager in 1960.

He would be in charge of one season, and he would achieve a mid-table finish with the club in the old Fourth Division.

Curtis would leave the club to join Buxton to continue his role as a player-manager until 1965.

Curtis managed 20 wins in the 50 matches that he was in charge of, giving him a win percentage of 40%.

8 George Raynor – 43.2%

George Raynor would finish his managerial career with Doncaster Rovers in the 1967/68 season.

Raynor had an incredible career prior to joining Doncaster, as he would win an Olympic gold medal in 1948 and a bronze medal in 1952 with Sweden.

Raynor would lose the 1958 World Cup final with Sweden to Brazil.

Raynor would achieve a mid-table finish in the old Fourth Division in his one season in charge of the club. A disappointing end to a fine manager who had been in charge of Lazio, Sweden, and Juventus.

Raynor would manage 74 fixtures, winning 32, giving him a win percentage of 43.2%.

7 David Menzies – 43.6%

David Menzies joined the club in July 1928 and would be in charge of the club until March 1936.

Menzies would leave the club for Hull City, the club he started his managerial career with.

Menzies did have success at Doncaster, as he won the old Third Division North in 1935.

Menzies won 150 of the 344 matches he was in charge of, giving him a win percentage of 43.6%.

6 Darren Moore – 44.9%

Darren Moore joined the club after being controversially removed from his job with West Bromwich Albion.

Moore’s first season would be cut short in March 2020 as the clubs in the league voted to decide the league by points per game, meaning the club finished ninth but narrowly missed out on a League One play-off position.

In his second season, Moore would do an amazing job, and this would lead to Sheffield Wednesday headhunting him for their vacant manager role in January 2021.

Moore would leave the club with a win percentage of 44.9%, having won 35 of the 78 fixtures he has been in charge of.

5 Bill Leivers – 45.8%

Bill Leivers, like Curtis, would assume the role of player-manager during his time with the club.

Leivers would establish the side and put everything in place for the club to achieve promotion in 1966, as he left the club in February 1966.

Doncaster won the old Fourth Division once Leivers left, but it was due to his management that they won this title.

Leivers managed a total of 83 games, winning 38, giving him a win percentage of 45.8%.

4 Grant McCann – 45.8%

Grant McCann was recently reappointed manager of the club in May 2023.

McCann has been tasked with improving the club’s performance in League Two, hoping to eventually return the club to League One.

McCann would have an incredible season in his first spell as he guided the club to the League One play-offs; however, they would lose this set of fixtures to Charlton Athletic.

Following this fixture, he would join Hull City in June 2019.

McCann has rejoined the club, and he will hope to bring the club back to the brink of the Championship once again.

McCann has managed a total of 59 matches, winning 27 of them, giving him a win percentage of 45.8%.

*McCann's win percentage is capped at the end of 2022–23.

3 Dave Penny – 47.7%

Dave Penny would initially manage the club in a caretaker role from April 2000 until May 2000.

Penny would become permanent manager in January 2001, with the club struggling to achieve their aim of winning promotion from the National League back to the Football League.

The first full season under Penny would see the club finish fourth, missing out on promotion once again. However, the team showed signs under Penny that they could achieve promotion, so he was kept on as manager.

Penny would win promotion from the National League in 2003 under his stewardship. Following this, he would achieve another promotion in 2004, taking the club to League One as they won the old Third Division title.

Penny would comfortably keep the club in the division for the next two seasons before leaving the club in August 2006.

Penny would manage a total of 247 fixtures, winning 118, giving him a win percentage of 47.3%.

2 Jackie Bestall – 48%

Jackie Bestall would have two permanent spells as manager of the club and one spell as caretaker.

Bestall would be the first manager to take charge following World War Two, with this first spell lasting three seasons. He would gain promotion to the old Second Division in his first season but would be immediately relegated the following season.

His next spell would see him manage one season in the old Fourth Division, with the club finishing mid-table, before he would rejoin the club for half a season in 1966 as he helped guide them to the old Fourth Division title with co-manager Frank Marshall following Leivers departure.

Bestall would manage a total of 196 matches, winning 94, giving him a win percentage of 48%.

1 Brian Flynn – 50%

Brian Flynn is the best manager Doncaster have ever had in terms of win percentage.

Flynn would have two spells as a player at the club, and he would have a short spell as manager of Doncaster from January 2013 until May 2013.

Flynn would take over from Dean Saunders, who had left to take over the Wolverhampton Wanderers’ role.

Flynn would guide the club to the League One title during his tenure and had the ambition of staying in the role, but he was appointed Director of Football as the club entered the Championship.

Flynn was in charge of a total of 20 games, winning 10 of them, giving him a win percentage of 50%.