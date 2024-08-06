Highlights Doncaster Rovers gear up for a positive season after a solid pre-season performance against Rotherham United.

Grant McCann's aggressive attacking style sets the tone for a hopeful season with emphasis on high-scoring matches.

New attacking recruits, including Billy Sharp, have bolstered Doncaster's firepower ahead of their League Two promotion bid.

As Doncaster Rovers look to put last season’s gut-wrenching play-off semi-final defeat behind them, Rotherham United were the perfect opponents for the side's final warm-up game, heading into a tricky curtain-raiser against Accrington Stanley.

Determined to honour Richard Wood in his testimonial match, Doncaster and Rotherham played out a fitting 0-0 bore draw, where defences dominated and quality chances were at a premium.

For Rovers, their final pre-season game was a complete anomaly – the goalless draw was an exception to the established rule that warm-up matches must be action-packed, entertaining and high-scoring.

Before Saturday’s short trip to the New York Stadium, Grant McCann’s men had enjoyed a lucrative summer. The team's key goalscorers: Billy Sharp, Luke Molyneux, and Joe Ironside had all found the back of the net with relative ease throughout the club’s busy pre-season period.

In the team’s penultimate preparatory match, Doncaster were defeated 5-3 in an expansive, end-to-end July classic by Championship promotion hopefuls Middlesbrough. In the game before, Rovers routed a youthful Hull City side 4-0.

Supporters of the South Yorkshire club will be encouraged by McCann’s commitment to aggressive attacking football. By setting his side up to play on the front foot this summer, he has set the tone for a positive season.

While the Rotherham match proved to be the odd one out, it was important that Rovers rounded off pre-season against a negative, typically water-tight Steve Evans side.

Now that Doncaster’s dress rehearsal is complete, the team should be well-placed to break down Accrington, who are expected to play in a similar defensive way.

Doncaster's promotion credentials have been boosted by attacking recruitment

Last season, Stockport, Wrexham, and Mansfield Town pulled clear of the chasing pack to achieve automatic promotion from League Two. While all three sides could defend solidly as a defensive unit and were excellent without the ball, they ended the campaign as the division's three highest-scoring teams.

If Doncaster are to achieve a similar feat, McCann’s side will have to outscore their promotion rivals across the course of the campaign.

This summer, the 44-year-old coach worked to strengthen his forward line. By securing the return of Sharp, who will likely deputise for Ironside, he has two of the league's most potent goal threats at his disposal.

In behind the centre-forward position, Jordan Gibson and Joe Sbarra have been brought in from Carlisle United and Solihull Moors, respectively, to contest the No.10 role. Both players have enjoyed a productive pre-season and look set to hit the ground running this August.

Doncaster Rovers 2024-25 Pre-Season Results Opposition Result Stamford AFC (A) 0-4 Win Darlington (A) 0-1 Win Spennymoor Town (A) 0-2 Win Hull City (H) 4-0 Win Middlesbrough (H) 3-5 Defeat Rotherham United (A) 0-0 Draw

While on the wings, young talent Ephraim Yeboah is expected to flourish on loan from Bristol City. It remains to be seen whether the 18-year-old will find himself above Kyle Hurst in the pecking order, but he will have the opportunity to terrorise League Two defences with his lightning speed in a dangerous counterattacking team.

Through shrewd recruitment, McCann appears to have one of the strongest attacking hands in the division; if the new signings successfully gel, Rovers should have enough firepower to force their way into promotion contention.

Doncaster Rovers fans will be delighted with the attacking intent McCann has shown throughout this pre-season and during his tenure with the club.

While high-risk football can come at a defensive cost, his commitment to playing an attractive way has re-engaged a fanbase that was largely disillusioned before his appointment.

Unlike his predecessors, McCann has built a squad to entertain. His proactive playstyle has been appreciated and, even in defeat, his approval ratings have remained sky-high.

Speaking to the Free Press after his side's recent 5-3 defeat to Middlesbrough, he quickly highlighted Rover's front-footed approach.

He said: "I was pleased with lots of elements of the game, obviously not the goals we conceded. But we were aggressive and pressed them high. We didn't want to just sit back so credit to the guys for taking it to them.”

Doncaster Rovers supporters are looking forward to the high-scoring, action-packed football continuing into the new campaign.

The South Yorkshire club begin their quest for League Two promotion against Accrington Stanley on August 10 and fans will be very encouraged by what they've seen over the past few weeks.