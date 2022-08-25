Doncaster Rovers still plotting move for Portsmouth player amid Hull City interest

Portsmouth defender Kieron Freeman has been a man in-demand this summer so far and Doncaster are still plotting a bid for the player according to The News.

Right now, Rovers are currently in fifth in the League Two table and are still unbeaten in the division – and it appears as though they are still on the hunt for more additions too.

The fourth tier outfit are manned by Gary McSheffrey, who has so far done a solid job in leading them back in the right direction. However, it’s looked like he might want to add another name to the first-team ranks in Freeman, as they try and push for a promotion straight back to League One.

There had been reports that the interest wasn’t there from Doncaster but The News is instead claiming that talks are still being had over a potential transfer for the Portsmouth man.

The 30-year-old hasn’t been able to make the impact that he would have wanted at Fratton Park, with the player managing only 19 league games during the last campaign. He wasn’t a regular in the side and he is also yet to play for Pompey in the new campaign too.

That’s despite having only just linked up with the League One club from Swansea – and he could now be on the move again this window.

Whilst Hull and several other EFL sides are also keen to try and sort out a deal for Freeman, it looks like Rovers remain one of the frontrunners and are still in talks over a potential move for the player this summer.

The Verdict

Kieron Freeman is an experienced head and having played much higher up the football pyramid, his knowledge and ability could really help Doncaster at League Two level.

Considering his availability and the potential fee, he could be a real steal for Doncaster if they were to land him. With nearly 150 League One games to his name, he knows what it takes to cut it in the third tier, so playing regularly a division lower could bring out even better performances in the 30-year-old.

Throw in the fact that he will be keen to get his career kickstarted again, with the player unable to nail down a regular starting berth with Sheffield United, Swansea and Portsmouth amongst other spells and he would be delighted to get into the fold frequently here.

Whilst McSheffrey might claim there is no interest, it appears there certainly is – and it could be a good call bringing Freeman to the team.