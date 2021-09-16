Doncaster Rovers captain Tom Anderson is fit to face Morecambe this weekend, returning from a period on the sidelines.

The 28-year-old has been suffering from an ankle injury that kept him out for three weeks.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s clash, Rovers Manager Richie Wellens made it clear just how important the central defender is to his team.

“We’ve conceded a couple of goals in the last two games where we feel if Tom was there, with his sheer size and aggression, we don’t think we would have conceded,” he said via the Doncaster Free Press.

“I’ve spoken in the past about how good Tom Anderson is and how good he can be in the future.

“For me he’s our best leader and he’s obviously a well-established centre half in this league,” Wellens added.

Meanwhile, fellow central defender Cameron John will be out for up to six weeks with a back injury sustained against Stoke City in the Carabao Cup.

The Verdict

It’s clear from Richie Wellens’ comments just how important Tom Anderson is to the Doncaster Rovers backline and given Doncaster’s recent run of results, they will be glad to have him back.

The club currently sit bottom of League One, and having their club captain back at the heart of their defence will be a big boost as they seek their first league win of the season.