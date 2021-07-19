Doncaster Rovers reach transfer agreement with Premier League club

Tiago Cukur has joined Doncaster Rovers on a season-long loan from Watford, the club announced this afternoon. It will be the Turkish striker’s first venture in men’s football after a busy youth career.

Cukur has impressed since arriving in England, earning his first crack at the English Football League at just 18 years of age.

Premier League academies typically like to keep their players cooped up in the academy bubble later these days, so the trust in Cukur to tackle League One speaks for the high regard Watford must hold him in.

The Dutch-born Turkey U21 international spent time in the esteemed youth system of Feyenoord and AZ Alkmaar before signing for the Hornets, an intriguing addition for Donny to see how he adjusts.

Watford have been excellent at finding value in the foreign market in recent years, they will be hoping the pickup of Cukur following his release from AZ will reap its rewards further down the line. Cukur will be desperate to make an impression with his Watford deal up at the end of the campaign.

In new man Jordy Hiwula, Fejiri Okenabirhie and Omar Bogle, Cukur has mentors in his position who are seasoned professionals at the level. This upcoming campaign should be a great learning experience for him at just 18, regardless of his fortunes on the pitch.

The Verdict

Cukur is Richie Wellens’ seventh summer signing as they look to compete for a top six finish in the third tier. It is a relatively risk free addition, Watford want to take his temperature in terms of the value of their asset and Doncaster is a wise destination for that.

Josh Sims and Tyreece John-Jules put in some strong displays for Rovers as forwards on loan from Premier League clubs last term, as the Keepmoat Stadium remains a hot bed for young talent. The club’s reputation to develop youngsters from higher levels of the pyramid is a positive one in building towards a League One promotion push.

