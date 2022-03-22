Doncaster Rovers quiz: Where did these 20 past and present players start their careers?

Doncaster Rovers would have been hoping to push on in League One during the current campaign after clinching a 14th place finish at this level last year.

However, a failure to deliver the goods in the third-tier has resulted in the club being dragged into a relegation battle this season.

Currently 23rd in the League One standings, Rovers will need to pick up some victories in their upcoming league fixtures in order to boost their hopes of achieving survival later this year.

Here, in our latest quiz, we have decided to test out your knowledge by asking you where these 20 past and present Doncaster players started their respective careers.

Will you be able to get 100%?

Get involved below and then share your scores with fellow Donny fans!

1 of 20 Where did Ben Close start his career? Exeter City Plymouth Argyle Southampton Portsmouth