Doncaster Rovers offer 22-year-old potential EFL lifeline

Former QPR striker Aramide Oteh has been trialling for Doncaster Rovers, as reported by Doncaster Free Press.

Oteh, who made 21 appearances for the Championship club over four years, saw his contract expire in May 2021 and has been trying to pave his way back into the pyramid ever since.

The 22-year-old initially joined the West London outfit on work experience and has since embarked on four loan spells at Walsall, Bradford City, Stevenage, and Colchester United.

There seems to be a definite need for a striker at Doncaster ahead of next season. Omar Bogle is the only available option at present with Fejiri Okenabirhie and Jon Taylor both sidelined and are recovering from their respective injuries.

Oteh is set to join up with the Rovers squad today and will be given the chance to win himself a contract with the Yorkshire club, as the new season beckons.

The verdict

As a Tottenham youth team graduate, Oteh certainly has promise and is seemingly in need of some stability and game time.

He has been on four different loans in two years – a difficult way for a young footballer to pave their way into the professional game. Oteh has displayed an ability to score goals at each club he has played for thus far, whilst his pace, trickery, and direct approach to football, makes him a player who does not just function by finding the back of the net.

The fact that Doncaster are struggling up-front at present suggests that Oteh may be given more of a chance than first expected.

Oteh needs a club who will give him time to settle and who believe in his ability. He has had a difficult start to first-team football but has shown glimpses of the quality he can bring.

