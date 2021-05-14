Doncaster Rovers make significant club decision regarding 41-year-old

Richie Wellens has agreed to take the vacant managerial position at Doncaster Rovers, according to Football Insider.

Donny have been without a man at the helm since March when Darren Moore left to join Sheffield Wednesday when the play-off places were still in reach, and he was replaced by centre-back Andy Butler until the end of the season.

Butler had an unhappy time of things though and could only pick up four wins in 18 matches, prompting the powers that be to look for someone with more experience to take the club forward.

And they’ve seemingly turned to former player Wellens, who featured for the club between 2007 and 2009 initially and then returned in 2013 for three years, making 199 appearances in all competitions.

Only true Doncaster Rovers fans will be able to get 22/22 on this Donny striker quiz – Can you?

1 of 22 John Marquis joined Doncaster from which club? Millwall Gillingham West Ham Colchester

Wellens has managerial experience despite only being in coaching for a few years, having initially taken charge of Oldham in 2017 before moving onto Swindon the following year, winning the League Two title with them on points per game in 2019.

Most recently Wellens was at his hometown club Salford City, but was dismissed from the role after just four months, but he will now get the chance to step back up to League One and try to restore Donny’s fortunes next season.

The Verdict

When all else fails, turn to the former fan favourite as a player to try and make things better.

Quite a few clubs are now opting to go for former players as their new manager and Doncaster are trying it once again as previous manager Darren Moore also featured for them.

Has Wellens done anything in his managerial career so far for him to deserve the job at a club who will be chasing promotion to the Championship though?

He’s got a League One relegation on his CV, along with a League Two promotion but also a failed stint at Salford, although he may have been harshly sacked – maybe a return to the Keepmoat Stadium though will bring the best out of his nous.