Doncaster Rovers hold recruitment meeting in bid to shape squad further

Doncaster Rovers have recently held an important recruitment meeting in order to piece together their playing squad for the coming season which starts on Saturday. Key decisions were set to be made on the future of trialists, potential incomings and outgoings at the club.

Rovers boss Richie Wellens met with Graham Younger who is in charge of talent identification and Gavin Baldwin who is the club’s chief executive in order to establish what players could be loaned out to allow room in the budget to usher in more experienced players to bulk up the squad.

It is thought a follow up meeting will take place with club chairman David Blunt to finalise the funds available to Wellens. If loan moves for Ed Williams and AJ Greaves are completed and other youngsters can attract suitors it is hoped that will unlock further finances to be spent on incomings.

Wellens described how his squad is very much missing depth but is happy with the core group of players telling the Doncaster Free Press: “I think we’ve got a really good 12 players but we need just a bit of an underbelly.” The injuries to Jordy Hiwula and Fejiri Okenabirhie have caused further disruption ahead of their season opener versus AFC Wimbledon.

The Verdict:

Rovers now find themselves in a catch-22 as there seems to be mixed messages coming from the boss. Important incomings appear to rely on loan deals going through but Wellens was quoted saying there would not be any further outgoings.

Despite the managers optimism regarding his core playing squad, being happy with 12 players is not a lot to go on considering how large most professional squads are. So, it may well be a testing start to the campaign if trialists and any newcomers do not settle in quickly with the Yorkshire side.

