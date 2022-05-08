Doncaster Rovers forward is on Rochdale wishlist

Doncaster Rovers could face a battle to hold on to Jordy Hiwula in the summer transfer window, with Rochdale eager to try and snap him up as reported by The Sun journalist Alan Nixon.

Rochdale haven’t had the campaign that they would have wanted, with the side slumping in League Two and ultimately finishing the campaign in 18th. They also won only 12 games, the fifth-lowest total in the league.

With the club keen to try and kick on next season – and not finish so close to the relegation zone again in the fourth tier in the next campaign – it looks like they could be on the hunt for options to bolster their strikeforce.

Their search has led them to Hiwula, who has been more of a rotation option for Doncaster over the season. With only 18 league starts, the 27-year-old managed only three goal contributions.

Prior to his Doncaster move, he managed even less action with Portsmouth, making just one start a campaign earlier.

However, the striker does have goals in his locker and has previously bagged regularly in League One. For Coventry, he managed 12 goals in the 2018/19 season and has 47 in the third tier in total over the course of his career.

Rochdale then will be hoping that, given a chance a league lower, he could refind that kind of goalscoring form and help take them higher up the division next season. Even better for the club is that they could agree a deal for the player that would see him join for no fee. If they allow him to play regularly, then the 27-year-old could certainly repay them with the goals they need.

The Verdict

Jordy Hiwula has been somewhat of a bit-part player over the last three seasons and has been unable to really find his feet and get back to his goalscoring ways because of it.

As his gametime has decreased, so too has his goal contribution tally. For Doncaster this year, he was unable to really be a frequent part of the side and didn’t really pull up any trees in League One. Rochdale though are a division lower and could allow him to play much more often as they look for a new solution in attack.

He’s bagged goals much higher up previously, so the signs are that given regular gametime in the fourth tier he could flourish again. He’d certainly jump at the chance to be a regular in a first-team again and Rochdale could end up providing him with that opportunity.

Doncaster might not miss him too much either, as there are other players they could play instead of the forward and they also have a full summer window to get some more recruitment done. A deal then could be win-win.