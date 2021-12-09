Doncaster Rovers enter talks with 47-year-old over managerial vacancy

Doncaster Rovers have entered talks with Graham Coughlan over the managerial vacancy at the Keepmoat Stadium, according to BBC Sheffield Sports Editor Andy Giddings.

Donny opted to part ways with Richie Wellens earlier this month following a woeful start to the 2020/21 campaign in League One.

Wellens only managed to guide Rovers to three wins in their opening 19 league fixtures.

Gary McSheffrey was handed over the reins on a temporary basis following Wellens’ departure but is not actively looking to become the club’s permanent manager.

Applications for the vacancy are set to close on Friday as Doncaster look to appoint an individual who will be capable of helping them secure survival in League One.

One of the individuals who has emerged as a contender for the job is Coughlan.

The 47-year-old has previously worked as a manager at this level during his time at Bristol Rovers.

Coughlan led the Pirates to a 15th-place finish in the third-tier in 2019 before opting to move to Mansfield Town where he was unable to transform the club’s fortunes.

Following a brief stint as a coach for Sheffield United’s Under-23 side earlier this year, Coughlan is now seemingly looking to make a return to management at Doncaster.

The Verdict

Although Coughlan has achieved a relative amount of success in League One during his managerial career, his recent stint with Mansfield was extremely underwhelming.

The former Pirates boss was only able to guide the Stags to four wins in his 27 games in charge of the club.

Whilst Coughlan will feel as if he has a point to prove at Doncaster following this poor stint, the South Yorkshire-based outfit cannot afford to take a risk when it comes to their next appointment due to the fact that they are currently in the League One relegation zone.

Keeping this in mind, Rovers ought to look elsewhere for a new manager if there are any doubts regarding Coughlan’s suitability for this role.