League Two outfit Doncaster Rovers have parted company with head coach Danny Schofield following the conclusion of the 2022-23 EFL regular season.

The South Yorkshire outfit's campaign ended with a 2-1 defeat away at Walsall, which extended Donny's form to just one victory in their last 11 matches.

And with the club finishing in 18th position in the fourth tier of English football just 12 months after being relegated from League One, the decision was made to part company with Schofield after less than seven months in charge at the Eco-Power Stadium.

What have Danny Schofield's results been like as Doncaster Rovers head coach?

Schofield, who was born in the town, replaced Gary McSheffrey in the dugout back in October following his brief and unsuccessful stint with Huddersfield Town at the start of the 2022-23 season.

Having picked up five victories in his first 10 league matches as manager, Schofield had Donny on the outskirts of the play-off places, but their form has gone rapidly downhill since the turn of the year.

Just five more wins were picked up from the club's next 22 games and that saw a slide down the table - whilst they finished 12 points clear of the relegation zone they were 20 points adrift of Salford City in the seventh and final play-off spot.

That was not good enough for the powers-that-be at Rovers, who have subsequently terminated the employment of Schofield.

What have Doncaster Rovers said regarding Danny Schofield's departure?

In a club statement on their official website, Rovers chairman David Blunt has said: “It is with the deepest regret that we have made this decision.

"Danny is a Doncaster lad and everyone at the club desperately wanted him to be a success here. His dedication, commitment and work ethic during his time at the club have been unquestionable.

"Whilst it is true Danny has not had the opportunities to build his own team, and the injuries have depleted the squad, we would have still expected to see a better turn of results than what has been achieved this season.

“In recent weeks, Danny has handled some difficult circumstances with the utmost dignity and has the respect and best wishes of all staff at Doncaster Rovers.

"We expect to announce Danny’s replacement within the next 10 days.”

What next for Doncaster Rovers?

The club appear to have made their decision pretty quickly and their form in the second half of the campaign probably sealed Schofield's fate.

He hasn't had a good 2022-23 at all with the debacle at his former club Huddersfield and he struggled to really get Donny going as well, so he may have to take a step back and refocus his managerial career.

What Rovers look to need now is someone who has been there and done it - Grant McCann has already been linked with a return before the season had been finalized but the fact that a replacement is expected in the next 10 days suggests it's far more open than that.

Whatever the case, Doncaster have underachieved massively this season and major work is needed to make them a force in 2023-24.