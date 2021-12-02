Doncaster Rovers confirm major club decision

Doncaster Rovers have confirmed the departure of Richie Wellens as the club’s manager.

Wellens had two stints as a player at the Keepmoat Stadium, firstly between 2007 and 2009 and then between 2016 and 2016 before returning to the club in the dugout in May this year, replacing Darren Moore who left for Sheffield Wednesday.

It hasn’t been plain sailing for Wellens though as he leaves Donny in 23rd position in League One after 19 matches and without a win in their last six league matches, six points away from Morecambe in 20th place.

Quiz: 30 questions about Doncaster Rovers’ best strikers from the last 5 years – Can you score 30/30?

1 of 30 Who did Doncaster sign Andy Williams from? Swindon Northampton Rochdale Bristol Rovers

The Yorkshire side have only won three league matches all season and since the second match of the campaign they have been in the bottom four, with only Crewe Alexandra behind them in the table.

Wellens’ last match in charge was a 2-0 defeat in the EFL Trophy last night to the Railwaymen and despite Donny qualifying for the next round, it is the unimpressive league results that have caused the Rovers hierarchy to make a decision.

The Verdict

Some will say that Wellens hasn’t had enough time to change the club’s fortunes around, but he was pretty much dealt a bad hand to begin with anyway.

Ben Whiteman was cashed in on in January and that money hasn’t been reinvested into the playing squad – James Coppinger’s retirement as well will not have helped.

Wellens was able to bring in some interesting and talented names as free agents and on loan over the course of the summer but something isn’t working and a change in the end was necessary.

Donny fans are probably gutted it hasn’t worked out for someone who was a fan favourite as a player but sometimes difficult decisions need to be made.