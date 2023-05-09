Doncaster Rovers are closing on the appointment of Grant McCann following the sacking of Danny Schofield.

Schofield was dismissed after just 33 games in charge following a run of two wins in 15 games which saw the club finish 18th in the League Two table.

The former Huddersfield Town boss was only appointed in October, but the club decided to act following the 2-1 defeat at Walsall on the final day of the season.

"It is with the deepest regret that we have made this decision," chairman David Blunt said in a statement on the club's official website.

"Danny is a Doncaster lad and everyone at the club desperately wanted him to be a success here. His dedication, commitment and work ethic during his time at the club have been unquestionable.

"Whilst it is true Danny has not had the opportunities to build his own team, and the injuries have depleted the squad, we would have still expected to see a better turn of results than what has been achieved this season."

According to journalist Alan Nixon, McCann is set to be announced as Schofield's replacement in a move which would see him return for a second spell at the Eco-Power Stadium.

McCann spent one year in charge of Rovers during the 2018-19 season, leading the club to the League One play-offs before departing for Hull City.

The 43-year-old has been out of work since leaving Peterborough United in January. McCann suffered a disappointing second stint in charge of the Posh and he was unable to prevent their relegation from the Championship before being sacked with the club sitting eighth in the third tier.

However, McCann is said to be "prepared to take on the big task" at Doncaster and he has already begun making calls on "potential targets to turn round the ailing Yorkshire outfit" as his "arrival is now imminent".

Would Grant McCann be a good appointment for Doncaster Rovers?

McCann would be an outstanding appointment for Rovers.

While he has had mixed success during his career, McCann enjoyed an excellent first spell at Doncaster and he has also led Hull to the League One title, so he is clearly a manager with a lot of potential.

It is something of a coup for Rovers to convince McCann to drop down to League Two, particularly given the current turmoil the club are in.

But with McCann set to return, the future is looking significantly brighter and it would be no surprise to see them challenge towards the top of the fourth tier next season as long as McCann is given the resources to rebuild the team this summer.