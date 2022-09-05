Doncaster Rovers captain rejects manager Gary McSheffrey’s claims of players ‘shirking responsibility’

Doncaster Rovers were soundly beaten 3-1 at home to Mansfield Town on Saturday. Boss Gary McSheffrey accused his players of shirking responsibility.

It was Rovers’ first defeat of the season against a Mansfield side without an away point all season.

Rovers weren’t at the races as McSheffrey admitted they were second best at the Eco Power Stadium. He said: “We have to take it on the chin, because they were better than us individually and collectively and deserved to win the game.”

He added: “Too many shirked the responsibility to get us playing.”

Rovers’ ever-present captain, Adam Clayton, claimed his side’s boss knows exactly what he is doing in challenging the players to react. Speaking in The Doncaster Free Press he said: “The gaffer’s going to be trying to get reactions off people.”

“That’s what managers do. You go home and read it and think ‘right, I have got to show him next week that wasn’t me’.”

Clayton added the need for this, saying: “They are constantly trying trying to get reactions off players. If he accepts the loss I think that would be more frowned upon.”

The Verdict

The veteran midfielder has been around long enough to appreciate the mind games of the manager. At 33, and having spent most of his footballing career in The Championship, the Rovers captain knows a thing or two about the man management skills of managers.

It must be handled carefully, though. A continuation of such comments would have the opposite effect to the one McSheffrey is desiring here.

Mansfield was their first loss of the season, and McSheffrey, Clayton, and co. will be looking to get back on track against 23rd place Hartlepool United this weekend.