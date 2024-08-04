Highlights Doncaster Rovers are gearing up for the new season with aggressive recruiting, led by notable arrival Billy Sharp.

With the start of the League Two season in sight, clubs from across the country are gearing up for the new campaign by playing out their final pre-season fixtures and drafting transfer deal sheets, looking to push some late business over the line.

In South Yorkshire, anticipation is building for Doncaster Rovers return to action, as Grant McCann’s men set about exorcising the demons of a play-off semi-final defeat, it's hard to escape the feeling that the team are on the up.

For once, supporters should be satisfied with Rovers’ summer activity. The side is unusually set for this stage of the season; McCann’s proactive approach makes a welcome change from the hurried scatter-gun transfer policy employed by his predecessors.

Doncaster have recruited with aggressive aspiration, determined to muscle their way into the promotion picture and ensure they don’t fall short by the barest of margins: Billy Sharp heads the list of seven new signings as the club's most notable arrival.

By virtue of Sharp’s return, Doncaster supporters are already in dreamland. But there is always room for improvement, and here, Football League World pinpoints three things happening at the club that will make the fans feel even more positive about the season ahead.

Rovers have time to remedy unwanted contract issue

There has been something special about the summer of 2024 for Doncaster Rovers. Funds have been available to re-vitalise last season’s squad, and, where the club has dipped into the loan market, McCann has recruited upwards, bringing in exciting high-ceiling talent in the shape of Ephraim Yeboah and Ted Sharman-Lowe.

But, while the side looks primed for success this season, gaps in the squad are set to emerge before the start of the 2025-26 campaign. With eleven senior players entering the final year of their contract, time is running out to prevent the club’s prize assets from leaving for free next summer.

Kyle Hurst, George Broadbent, Joe Olowu, Billy Sharp, Tom Anderson, Jamie Sterry, Jack Senior, Ian Lawlor and Richard Wood accompany Yeboah and Sharman-Lowe on the long list of players up for departure if nothing changes.

While retirement decisions are bound to have a role to play in Sharp and Wood’s negotiations, Doncaster will be looking to tie down several younger players listed, before their campaign gets underway.

As there seems to be little in the pipeline in terms of potential summer arrivals, the club will be working to fill supporters' live feeds and transfer columns with contract extension news to drum up further excitement for the new season.

Broadbent set to shine in deeper role

Throughout the latter part of last season, Broadbent found himself cast out of the starting side, watching on from the bench as McCann’s favoured midfield three hit top form.

But by default, this summer, he has been pushed up the pecking order through the departure of Harrison Biggins and Matthew Craig.

Deployed by McCann in a deep-lying defensive role, Broadbent has been one of the side's standout performers across Rovers’ warm-up matches and looks set to be heavily involved this August.

As a No.6, Broadbent makes an excellent foil for defensive midfield partner Owen Bailey. During pre-season, he has caught the eye playing his metronomic, forward-facing, progressive passing game from the pivot, while Bailey is afforded the license to drive forward and take up more advanced positions.

Broadbent, Bailey, Biggins and Craigs' 2023-24 League Two Stats Compared Broadbent Bailey Biggins Craig Appearances (Starts) 31 (13) 46 (46) 38 (25) 18 (18) Minutes per Game 44 88 58 80 Goals 0 2 5 1 Assists 3 2 4 1 Big Chances Created 2 3 4 2 Pass Accuracy 69% 72% 76% 78% Dribbling Success 38% 55% 38% 46% Interceptions per Game 0.5 1.0 0.5 0.8 Tackles per game 0.4 1.9 0.6 2.8 As per Sofascore

Speaking to the Free Press, he explained that McCann had been showing him clips of former Rovers' player Ben Whiteman to help him flourish in his new position.

"The manager has been there and done it and been successful at it so there's no better person to learn off really.

"And he's been showing me clips of Ben Whiteman when he was here before. He's someone who I can learn off and try and take things from his game and put them into my game."

Doncaster supporters will definitely be in dreamland this season if Broadbent shapes to be anywhere near as good as Whiteman was in red and white.

Clifton ready for Accrington opener

Before the arrival of McCann, Doncaster Rovers' downward trend was driven, in part, by the club’s struggle to set injured players on the road to recovery.

During the side's difficult 2021-22 League One campaign, which culminated in relegation from the third tier, several first-team regulars had their time on the treatment table extended by injury setbacks.

Memorably, club captain Tom Anderson broke down in training after being rushed back from injury prematurely and missed crucial games during that season’s run-in.

However, McCann seems to have the Midas touch when it comes to delivering players back from injury in peak condition.

New signing Harry Clifton was forced to wait for his Doncaster Rovers debut. Having sustained a calf injury earlier this summer, he returned to action in the team's 0-0 draw with Rotherham on Saturday.

Harry Clifton's 2023-24 League Two Stats Appearances (Starts) 42 (36) Goals 3 Assists 4 Big Chances Created 6 Pass Accuracy 66% Dribbling Success 37% Interceptions per Game 0.6 Tackles per Game 1.6 As per Sofascore

The 26-year-old turned down a new deal at fellow League Two side Grimsby Town to join Rovers, and he looks set to play an important role as the club target promotion this term.

Doncaster supporters will be thrilled that the Welshman has made a timely recovery and is ready for the side's opening game against Accrington Stanley on August 10.