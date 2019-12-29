Doncaster Rovers boss delivers warning ahead of crunch clash with out-of-form Sunderland

Darren Moore has said that his side must be wary of the threat posed by Sunderland this afternoon.

Doncaster Rovers welcome the Black Cats to the Keepmoat Stadium with Phil Parkinson’s side at their lowest ebb following a run of poor results.

This has led Sunderland to 15th in League One with their promotion hopes all-but over for this season.

Several supporters groups have spoken out this week about the need for change at the club, but speaking ahead of the game, the Doncaster boss said that they must prepare for a big challenge.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Post, Moore said: “Such is football and you can never predict it. We are all experts when we predict, but it never works out to what it is.

“We are just looking at the Sunderland game as an isolated fixture and we know they are a fantastic club with some wonderful players. We are going to have to be at our very best.”

He added: “They are one of the strong teams in the division, managed by a very experienced manager in Phil. It will be difficult and they ask questions of you.

“They are a strong team and a big football club at this level. It is another difficult fixture and every game in League One presents its own problems and you have got to be ready.”

The verdict

Sunderland’s season is unravelling in front of our eyes as the club struggle to stop the rot.

A clash with Doncaster Rovers will be a massive test for Phil Parkinson’s side as they look to get things back on track.

This is a must-win clash for the Black Cats.