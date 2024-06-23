Billy Sharp is a name fans of the EFL will know well, having played for the likes of Leeds United, Southampton, and Sheffield United, but the 38-year-old could be set for a move back to Doncaster Rovers this summer.

The 38-year-old recently left Hull City after signing a short-term contract. He failed to score during his 13 appearances, but had notched six times in 12 appearances for LA Galaxy prior to joining Middlesbrough in January.

Sharp has been a prolific scorer for much of his career in English football, and despite never really making the step up to Premier League level, he remains to this day one the Championship's best strikers of all time, with a season high of 23 for Sheffield United in 2018-19, as well as two 30-goal League One campaigns for both Scunthorpe United and the Blades.

Billy Sharp's career stats - per Transfermarkt Team Appearances Goals Assists Sheffield United 377 129 44 Rushden and Diamonds 16 9 1 Scunthorpe United 93 55 5 Doncaster Rovers 102 55 6 Southampton 18 10 3 Nottingham Forest 40 11 5 Reading 10 2 0 Leeds United 35 5 1 LA Galaxy 12 6 1 Hull City 13 0 0

In the last five seasons though, aside from his 14-goal haul for his boyhood Sheffield United side in 2021-22, Sharp has failed to find the back of the net regularly, especially in the top-flight of English football, and he may not be done yet within the EFL.

Billy Sharp linked with Doncaster Rovers return

Despite struggling to find the net with Hull, Sharp's addition was viewed as savvy by some, in order to give some competition in forward areas after Liam Delap's three-month absence. However, it will prove to be nothing more in the grand scheme of things.

Whilst nobody can argue the Sheffield United cult hero's legacy in the second tier with a record goal return that was broken in 2022, his impact in the East part of Yorkshire has once again been as a squad player, with multiple substitute cameos as well as two starts in the FA Cup against Birmingham City.

His illustrious career in the EFL has taken him far and wide, despite being renowned for his spell with Sheffield aUnited previously. Now, Sharp is being linked with a return to another of his former sides in Doncaster Rovers. Journalist Alan Nixon revealed via his Twitter (X) account that Sharp is a player Doncaster are attempting to sign.

In 2009, Sharp joined Doncaster on an initial loan from Sheffield United, and the striker didn't look back. He was prolific for the side in the second tier, and earnt himself a permanent switch. In three seasons, Sharp scored 45 goals and notched a further 16 assists in three seasons with the club, spanning 102 games.

Billy Sharp's experience make him an ideal signing for Doncaster Rovers

Despite his age, Sharp is still a quality option, and would be a particularly good signing at League Two level, even if he struggled to find form in the Championship last year.

Dropping down a further two divisions could allow Sharp to play until he's almost 40 and would be a sensational signing for Rovers.

The Sheffield-born striker wasn't at his prolific best for either the Blades or Hull in the last few seasons, though, but that's probably as a result of being in-and-out of the team and not getting a run of starts.

With a number of promotions to his name, Sharp could have a crucial role to play for Doncaster, with last season's play-off semi-finalists aiming to go one better in 2024/25.

He may just prove a very shrewd signing and, if utilised correctly, will undoubtedly chip in with vital goals, whilst bringing crucial leadership and experience to the table for Grant McCann. Not only that, but the opportunity to be in South Yorkshire may be appealing for Sharp and his family.