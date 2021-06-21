Doncaster Rovers and Oldham among EFL quartet chasing Rangers ace

Rangers starlet Josh McPake could be set for another stint in the Football League following his loan to League Two side Harrogate Town this past season.

The 19-year-old played 21 times for the Yorkshire club following his move in January and scored four times for Simon Weaver’s side.

But he looks set for a League One switch this time around – although there is interest from the fourth tier of English football as well.

According to The Independent, Doncaster Rovers and newly-promoted Morecambe, managed by former Motherwell man Stephen Robinson, are interested in taking McPake for the season – as are League Two outfits Oldham Athletic and Tranmere Rovers.

The English quartet face competition from Motherwell and Graham Alexander north of the border, but a full season in the EFL could be just what McPake needs to develop into a better player.

And you’d imagine that Steven Gerrard will want to see McPake play regularly at the highest level possible, meaning that a switch to either Doncaster or Morecambe looks more likely than Oldham or Tranmere.

The Verdict

McPake is clearly quite talented as he’s a Scotland under-19 international, and Rangers clearly see him developing better in the Football League than in their development squad.

Having scored four times from the flank for Harrogate, McPake has shown something in the 2020-21 season to attract interest from the league above, and he will learn more there than being in League Two again.

Morecambe manager Robinson will know about McPake due to his time in Scotland and that would seem like a likely destination, but with so many teams seemingly in the hunt for the youngster he could have a big decision to make in the near future as to who he spends his time with in 2021-22.