Doncaster Rovers agree transfer deal with Sunderland for 30-year-old

Doncaster Rovers have agreed a deal with Sunderland which would bring Will Grigg to the Keepmoat Stadium, as reported by The Sun on Sunday (29/08 p.60).

However, the report states that there is a complication within the deal that is currently halting anything from progressing.

The Sun on Sunday’s report adds that Doncaster are “now trying to raise funds” so that the move can go ahead.

Rovers currently sit bottom of third-tier standings, picking up just a single point in their opening five games.

During that time, Richie Wellens’ side have scored just a single goal, indicating that striking reinforcements are needed ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.

Grigg, who has struggled to fully establish himself with The Black Cats, spent the second half of the season with MK Dons.

The Northern Ireland international scored eight times and provided three assists in 18 starts for the Buckinghamshire club.

The verdict

There is no doubting that Grigg can shine in League One, but in order to do that, he needs to leave Sunderland.

He proved himself once more at third-tier level last time out with The Dons, and he would certainly be an exciting addition at the Keepmoat Stadium, during challenging times for Wellens’ side.

Doncaster need attacking recruits before Tuesday, and the opportunity to sign a prolific striker like Grigg is an excellent one.

It seems that the club will have to offload a couple of players in order to finance a deal for the 30-year-old, in what now appears to be a race against time.

