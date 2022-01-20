Doncaster Rovers admits he is struggling to attract experienced players

Doncaster Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey has admitted his side are finding it hard to attract experienced talent as his side prepare themselves to battle relegation from League One.

This comes after Rovers missed out on the signing of 33-year-old midfielder John-Joe O’Toole who opted to extend his stay at Mansfield instead.

Discussing the situation with the experienced player, McSheffrey told Doncaster Free Press: “I’m not too sure on the details of everything.

“We were interested and I saw on Mansfield’s Twitter on Monday that he’d signed a new deal for them.

“It’s dead in the water now and we move on.”

However, the Doncaster Rovers boss has acknowledged the value that more experienced players may provide in his side’s bid to stay up as they would be ready to hit the ground running. He said: “There are a couple but we have to make a decision over whether they will make a solid impact from the get go or will they be a good one for the club longer term.

“It’s weighing up the best options.”

Rovers have added to their squad this month with permanent deals for experienced striker Kieran Agard and Ollie Younger and the loan of 20-year-old Josh Martin from Norwich City.

Although Rovers did well to get Agard, McSheffrey has admitted to feeling a bit worried about the other attacking players in the market as he aims to add to his side. He said: “I don’t think there’s too many options out there in attacking areas so that’s one where we’re going to look at freshening it up with really good youngsters that have got legs and want to score goals.”

The Verdict:

With Doncaster’s current position, it’s understandable why experienced players would be preferable at the moment. If they want a chance of staying up, they need players who will make an instant impact rather than needing time to settle into the team.

They have done brilliantly getting Agard in and he should do a solid job for his new side in front of goal. They need this strength as they have only managed to score 18 league goals this season and this current rate will not be enough if they want to stay up.

The task of staying up is a big ask for Rovers who currently sit bottom of the league and 11 points from AFC Wimbledon’s position of safety. However, Wimbledon also have two games in hand over Doncaster and the teams that currently sit from 17th to 19th all have one game in hand making the job even greater. If Doncaster are able to make the correct signings and pull this off, it will truly be a great escape.