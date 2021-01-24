Doncaster leading Swindon in race for Coventry City player

Doncaster Rovers are reportedly leading Swindon Town in the race for Coventry City striker Amadou Bakayoko.

The 25-year-old has been a bit-part player for the Sky Blues this season, playing just 244 minutes of Championship football so far.

However, recent reports have claimed that Coventry are keen to cash in on Bakayoko in the current window, with his contract set to expire in the summer.

It doesn’t seem as if they’ll be short of suitors as, according to journalist Alan Nixon, both Swindon and Doncaster are keen on the forward.

It is understood that promotion-chasing Doncaster have moved ahead in the race for Bakayoko with the January window drawing close to its conclusion.

The Sierra Leonean forward helped the Sky Blues win League One and secure promotion to the Championship last season, proving a useful squad player for Mark Robins.

Having made more than 100 appearances for Walsall, Bakayoko is a seasoned performer at League One level and could be an interesting – and likely cut-price – addition for two clubs competing at opposite sides of the table.

Darren Moore’s Doncaster are in the play-off places at the moment, while Richie Wellens’ Swindon are in the bottom four.

The Verdict

Bakayoko has struggled to have much of an impact at Championship level and with the Sky Blues keen to offload him, you feel he’ll likely be on the move this month.

His contract situation should make it a relatively cheap deal for either of the League One duo, while he’s a proven asset at that level and should improve either squad.

This seems like the best move for all parties. It now seems more a matter of where than if or when.

Doncaster will surely be the more appetising prospect but should the in-demand Scott Twine move, could Swindon make a late push? Only time will tell.