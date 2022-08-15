Donacien starts: The predicted Ipswich Town XI to face Burton on Tuesday night

Ipswich Town will be aiming to back up their recent victory over Milton Keynes Dons by producing a positive performance in their showdown with Burton Albion tomorrow.

The Blues will be brimming with confidence heading into this particular fixture after outclassing the Dons at Portman Road.

Goals from Wes Burns, Marcus Harness and Conor Chaplin sealed a 3-0 win for Ipswich.

Set to face a Burton outfit who picked up their first point of the 2022/23 campaign in their clash with Accrington Stanley last Saturday, Ipswich will need to be wary of the attacking threat that Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s side will pose as they scored four at the Wham Stadium.

Here, we have decided to take a look at how Ipswich could line up against Burton on Tuesday…

Having opted to deploy the 3-4-2-1 formation against MK Dons, Kieran McKenna may decide to utilise this system again at the Pirelli Stadium.

Goalkeeper Christian Walton will be aiming to claim his second clean-sheet of the new term in this particular fixture.

Luke Woolfenden will be accompanied in the heart of defence by George Edmundson and Janoi Donacien.

With Ipswich opting to bolster their options at centre-back by swooping for Richard Keogh last week, Donacien knew that he had to deliver an impressive performance against MK Dons in order to retain a place in the club’s starting eleven.

As well as producing an assured defensive display in this fixture, Donacien also provided an attacking threat as he created two of Ipswich’s three goals.

Having recorded an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.71 last weekend, the 28-year-old will be hoping to help Ipswich secure all three points on their travels tomorrow.

Burns and Leif Davis will feature in the wide roles in this formation whilst Lee Evans will play in central-midfield alongside Sam Morsy.

Chaplin and Harness will line up in attacking midfield behind striker Freddie Ladapo.

Ladapo will be determined to score his first goal for Ipswich in Tuesday’s game after featuring in all three of their league fixtures this season.

Quiz: Can you identify the 10 fake Ipswich Town facts?

1 of 25 Ipswich signed Conor Chaplin from Plymouth Argyle Real Fake