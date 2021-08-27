Donacien starts: The predicted Ipswich Town XI to face AFC Wimbledon

Ipswich Town host AFC Wimbledon on Saturday aiming to finally secure their first three points of the season in League One after a challenging start to the campaign.

Paul Cook is still attempting to get all of his new signings to gel into a cohesive unit and find the right combinations out on the field.

That has shown at times with some of the vital mistakes that the Tractor Boys have been making at crucial periods within their first four league fixtures.

There were signs of progression with Ipswich’s performance level during their 2-2 draw at home to MK Dons last weekend. However, once again key moments in the game cost them the chance to get their first three points of the season on the board.

That means that Ipswich have managed to take just two points from their opening four League One games, which leaves them just one place above the bottom four heading into their game against AFC Wimbledon.

The pressure is therefore going to be on the Tractor Boys to show the quality that they have brought into the club this summer and pick up a much-needed win to lift morale around the club.

AFC Wimbledon have not won in their last three League One games since the opening day of the campaign. Therefore this has to be seen as a chance for Ipswich to start building up some momentum.

Quiz: Have Ipswich Town won or lost more against each of these 25 English teams?

1 of 25 Have Ipswich Town won or lost more games against Norwich City? Won more Lost more

With that all in mind, we take a look at the starting XI Cook might look to field against AFC Wimbledon on Saturday…

Cook is highly likely to stick with the 4-2-3-1 formation that he has been trying to successfully implement at Portman Road this season with his new group of players.

It could take time to find the right personnel to fit into that setup, but they are right to stick with it rather than to keep chopping and changing their approach.

Václav Hladký is Ipswich’s clear first-choice goalkeeper having arrived from Salford City this summer and Cook will likely maintain his faith in him. The keeper will be wanting to start picking clean sheets now in the next few games.

At right-back, Kane Vincent-Young was brought back into the side against MK Dons last time out after being left on the bench for the defeat at Cheltenham Town.

The full-back responded by providing an assist for the Tractor Boys’ opening goal against MK Dons and should keep his place here.

While Hayden Coulson was also handed his first start for Ipswich by Cook at left-back last time out with him coming in for Matt Penney down the left-hand side of the defence. He will likely keep his place in the back four against AFC Wimbledon.

At the heart of the defence, Cook might look to make a change with the potential for Janoi Donacien to replace Luke Woolfenden, who has not had the best starts to the campaign in terms of his personal form. While Cameron Burgess would be expected to keep his place in the side.

Rekeem Harper and Lee Evans have been entrusted by Cook at the base of midfield so far this season. However, the pair are now under pressure from Tom Carroll in terms of their places in the starting line-up.

That is an area that Cook could look to change but we feel he might just stick with his current pairing here.

Scott Fraser was moved back into his more naturally suited attacking midfield role against MK Dons last time out. He looked much more of a threat in that role supplying the assist for their second goal of the contest. It is clear that should be his position moving forwards, rather than being moved out to the flanks.

Wes Burns came back into the side on the right-hand side against MK Dons and he will need to start showing more quality if he is to keep his place in the side moving forwards. While Kyle Edwards has already shown the qualities that he brings to the table from the left.

Upfront, Cook has a simple choice to make with Macauley Bonne having grabbed his chance to start as their main striker last time out. His brace against MK Dons shows that he could be the man they turn to for goals this term.