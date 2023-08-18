Ipswich Town make the trip to face Queens Park Rangers in the Championship at Loftus Road on Saturday.

It has been an excellent start to life back in the second tier for the Tractor Boys and they currently sit top of the table after two wins from their opening two league games.

Kieran McKenna's side won 2-1 at Sunderland on the opening weekend and followed that up with a 2-0 victory over Stoke City at Portman Road on Saturday.

It was a dominant start to the game from Ipswich, with Wes Burns being denied by Mark Travers and Conor Chaplin going close.

The hosts deservedly took the lead in the 23rd minute when Luke Woolfenden headed in from Sam Morsy's free-kick.

Stoke improved after falling behind, with Josh Laurent, Daniel Johnson, and Ben Wilmot all having chances, but the Tractor Boys doubled their advantage with eight minutes remaining when substitute Kayden Jackson slotted home to seal all three points.

Ipswich take on a QPR side that recorded a morale-boosting 2-1 win at Cardiff City on Saturday as they responded to their comprehensive 4-0 defeat at Watford on the opening day.

Goalkeeper Christian Walton will remain sidelined with a foot injury, but defenders Harry Clarke and George Edmundson will be available after recovering from Achilles and ankle injuries respectively.

As the countdown to kick-off continues, we looked at how the Tractor Boys could line up against the R's.

GK - Vaclav Hladky

It was a huge blow for Ipswich to lose Walton for an extended period of time, but Hladky has proven to be a more than capable deputy so far.

After keeping his first clean sheet of the season against Stoke last time out, Hladky will retain his place between the sticks

RB - Harry Clarke

McKenna is facing a dilemma at right-back after Clarke's return from injury.

The Northern Irishman has praised Janoi Donacien's performances so far this campaign, but after Clarke played such a crucial role in the club's promotion after his arrival from Arsenal in January, he is likely to come back into the team.

CB - Luke Woolfenden

Academy graduate Woolfenden has established himself as a key part of the Tractor Boys defence in recent years.

He got on the scoresheet against Stoke on Saturday, but it is his defensive solidity that makes him such an asset to McKenna's side.

CB - Cameron Burgess

McKenna also has a decision to make at centre-back after Edmundson's recovery from injury.

However, Burgess was preferred over Edmundson in the second half of last season and after his strong performances so far, he should keep his place alongside Woolfenden.

LB - Leif Davis

Davis will be one of the first names on McKenna's teamsheet every week when fit.

The 23-year-old has excellent defensive ability, but with one assist to his name already this season, he offers a significant threat going forward.

CM - Sam Morsy

Captain Morsy is another player almost guaranteed to be a starter.

The 31-year-old has enjoyed an impressive start to the campaign, putting in a man of the match performance at Sunderland on the opening weekend.

CM - Massimo Luongo

Luongo has formed an excellent partnership with Morsy since his arrival in January.

The Australian international faces competition from the likes of Lee Evans, Dominic Ball, Jack Taylor, and Cameron Humphreys, but he should keep his spot.

RW - Wes Burns

Burns is one of Ipswich's most dangerous attacking threats and he should line up on the right.

After providing his first assist of the season on Saturday, the 28-year-old will be hoping for more goal contributions against QPR.

AM - Conor Chaplin

Chaplin was the Tractor Boys' top scorer last season with an incredible 29 goals, while he also registered five assists in 52 appearances in all competitions.

The 26-year-old is yet to get off the mark this campaign, but he will be keen to change that on Saturday.

LW - Nathan Broadhead

Kayden Jackson will be pushing for a start after coming off the bench to score against the Potters, but Broadhead should retain his place on the left.

After a goal and an assist against Sunderland on the opening weekend, the Welsh international will be looking to continue his strong start to the season.

ST: George Hirst

Hirst joined Ipswich permanently this summer from Leicester City after a successful loan spell.

The 24-year-old was preferred to Freddie Lapado in the second half of last season and he is McKenna's first choice striker again this campaign.