Ipswich Town aim to continue flawless start to the season.

Ipswich sit top of the pile three games into the campaign. An opening weekend victory against Sunderland kickstarted their Championship return in style, winning 2-1 at the Stadium of Light.

The Tractor Boys are yet to concede since - a 2-0 win against Bristol Rovers in the EFL Cup was followed up with another result of the same scoreline on their return to Portman Road, beating Stoke City in the process.

Now off the back of another three points on the road against Queens Park Rangers - a 1-0 victory courtesy of Conor Chaplin - Kieran McKenna's side face one of their toughest tests yet on paper as they welcome recently-relegated Leeds United to East Anglia this weekend.

The visitors are yet to win in the league this season, picking two points from their opening three matches.

A last-gasp opening weekend draw to Cardiff City presented a dramatic return to the Championship for the Yorkshire outfit before facing defeat in the Second City to Birmingham City the following weekend.

Last Friday presented another challenge at Elland Road too, coming from behind to secure a point against West Bromwich Albion with Daniel Farke's side on the hunt for their first three points of the season.

GK: Václav Hladký

Injury to Christian Walton has meant deputy Václav Hladký has stepped up to the plate for the opening part of the season.

The 32-year-old has kept two clean sheets so far this season in what is his first serious run-out in between the sticks since the 2021/22 season after joining from Salford City.

RB: Brandon Williams

Injury to Janoi Donacien saw the defender withdrawn against QPR last weekend with Harry Clarke taking his place, the former Stoke City man, meanwhile, navigating his way back to full fitness following his own injury concerns.

As such, it may spell a debut for new man Brandon Williams, the Manchester United player joining on a season-long loan in search of more game time, along with the opportunity to play under Kieran McKenna.

CB: Luke Woolfenden

A graduate of the Ipswich Town academy, the towering defender has been a mainstay within the backline since the 2019/20 season and a dependable asset for Kieran McKenna.

The 24-year-old has already played more than 130 games for the club and will be hoping to add another clean sheet to his tally this weekend.

CB: Cameron Burgess

Woolfenden's formidable partner in the back two, Burgess is an experienced EFL defender following spells at Scunthorpe United, Accrington Stanley and Salford City.

The 27-year-old, however, enjoyed one of his best campaigns last season, recording 17 clean sheets in 30 League One outings in the promotion-winning campaign. Starting all league matches so far this season, he will be eager to contribute to a third clean sheet of the campaign.

LB: Leif Davis

Coming through the Leeds United ranks, it wasn't until last season the 23-year-old enjoyed a season of regular time, playing 43 times for Ipswich.

An important figure in the best defence in the division last year, it was his ability in the final third which captured the hearts of Ipswich fans, scoring three goals with 14 assists. He was also on hand to assist the first goal of the season too, setting up Nathan Broadhead for the opener against Sunderland.

DM: Sam Morsy

One of the more senior players in the Ipswich lineup at 31, Morsy's experience is invaluable. A regular for the likes of Port Vale, Chesterfield and Wigan Athletic over the years, the midfielder has been crucial in the past two seasons, playing 44 times in the league last campaign - scoring four goals along with five assists.

A vital leader at the base of the midfield, the captain will need to be at his best to lead his team to victory against Leeds.

DM: Massimo Luongo

An experienced partner to complete the base of midfield, the Australian international joined the club last winter to help their promotion push, playing 15 times.

The former Queens Park Rangers and Swindon Town midfielder is another to start all three league matches this season and is another key member of a defensively resilient Ipswich side.

RM: Wes Burns

Kickstarting the attacking quartet, Burns was at his creative best last season, scoring eight goals along with 12 assists in League One to compliment the best attacking record in the division.

The Welsh international has already picked up his first assist of the year - providing Kayden Jackson with the goal in a 2-0 win over Stoke City.

AM: Conor Chaplin

The joint-top scorer in League One last season with 26 goals and five assists, Chaplin got off the mark last weekend, scoring the only goal in a 1-0 win against Queens Park Rangers at Loftus Road.

His goalscoring prowess will be needed once again this weekend, working at the core of the attacking unit.

LM: Nathan Broadhead

A prolific goalscorer and creator in League One last season, recording 14 goal contributions in 19 league games, Broadhead started the season in perfect fashion.

The 25-year-old scored and assisted in the 2-1 win against former club Sunderland and at his dazzling best will be a tough player for Leeds to stop.

ST: George Hirst

Set to lead the line and complete the attacking quartet is George Hirst. The 24-year-old got off the mark in the opening game against Sunderland and will be eager to boost that number as they welcome the Yorkshire side to Portman Road.

The former Leicester City man will be hoping to beat his tally from last season, scoring six goals in 14 starts for the Tractor Boys in the second half of the campaign.