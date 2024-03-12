Don Goodman has warned Leeds United about the pitfalls of overspending to gain Premier League promotion.

The Whites are currently in the mix for a top two spot in the Championship, as Daniel Farke’s side chases a place back in the top flight at the first attempt.

The team faces stiff competition, with four sides fighting for the top two positions in the second division as we approach the final weeks of the season.

But it was reported last month that an emergency meeting was held by Premier League clubs in London regarding a potential £900 million package to be given to EFL clubs.

This will be spread over six years, meaning the Yorkshire club could be in line to receive a share if they are unable to gain a place back in the division.

Goodman issues Leeds United spending warning

Goodman has highlighted the plight of Sheffield Wednesday and Reading at the moment as examples Leeds must take heed of when spending to try gain promotion.

He has claimed that spending wisely is far better than simply spending the most of anyone, citing Chelsea as another obvious example the Whites must take warning from.

“Clubs have been chasing the Premier League dream for the best part of 20 years and overspending,” said Goodman, via MOT Leeds News.

“That is not going to change.

“Owners see the promised land that is the Premier League and spend unwisely.

“It has ultimately cost the likes of Sheffield Wednesday and Reading, to name just a couple – they are perfect examples of that.

“You look at where those clubs are now, and neither truly got close to the Premier League despite that recruitment.

“It comes down to recruitment. You stand and fall by it.

“If you recruit well, you’ll achieve your objectives, or at least come close to doing so, whether that is survival, consolidation or in more cases attempting to get to the Premier League.

“It’s about spending your money wisely and not breaking the bank.

“It’s not always about who spends the most money – just look at Chelsea as an exaggerated example.

“It’s not about how much you spend but how wisely you spend it.”

Leeds United league position

The Premier League clubs were unable to agree on a final finance package for the EFL in their most recent meeting, but a resolution is being worked on.

The top flight sides will be keen to find an agreement, as they could otherwise face pressure from the British government through a possible independent regulator.

If a resolution is not found soon, then Leeds could even be involved in the next round of negotiations if they manage to gain promotion to the Premier League this season.

Farke’s side currently sits second in the Championship table, which would be good enough for an automatic place back in the top flight.

Leeds know all too well about the pitfall of overspending

Goodman is right to cite various current examples of overspending as a warning to any Championship side.

But Leeds in particular will know from their own past the dangers of having a poor financial platform, having struggled for so many years due to their mismanagement in the early 2000’s.

Promotion this season would be very lucrative for the club, and could help ease any immediate concerns over their financial position.

But if the club does have any immediate concerns while in the Championship, then they will feel secure in the knowledge that they have multiple high-value assets in the squad that can be cashed in on in the transfer market, if the worst comes to the worst.