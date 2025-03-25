Middlesbrough were strongly linked with a move for Peterborough United striker Ricky-Jade Jones during the winter transfer window.

Boro were understood to have joined the race to sign the 22-year-old centre-forward alongside Cardiff City, and Teesside Live had confirmed that he was on their shortlist of potential transfer targets.

However, no deal materialised. But, it doesn't appear that Middlesbrough's pursuit has ended of Posh's hitman.

Football League World exclusively revealed in early February that the Teessiders were preparing to reignite their interest in the summer, with Jones set to become a free agent at the end of the season.

"He's got raw ability" - Don Goodman issues possible Middlesbrough question mark over Ricky-Jade Jones deal

Speaking exclusively with Football League World, we asked Sky Sports pundit and former player, Don Goodman: 'Middlesbrough were heavily linked with a move for Peterborough star Ricky-Jade Jones in the winter window. He's now set to leave in the summer, so should Boro renew their interest in the talented Posh star?'

Goodman said: "I guess Ricky-Jade Jones is like Kwame Poku and Ephron Mason-Clark, Sammie Szmodics in the last few seasons.

"Jack Taylor, Harrison Burrows, Ronnie Edwards - they're (Peterborough) just a breeding ground for talented young players that they develop, and then usually sell for a pretty good amount of money.

"Certainly he's got raw ability, he's very, very quick, he's started to get the minutes on a more regular and consistent basis.

"So, I guess it's a case of: 'How do you view him? How do you view his potential? Do you see him as someone you can really develop and take to the next level?'

"That's the question for the likes of Middlesbrough, or anybody else that would be interested in him."

Middlesbrough will surely see many of Emmanuel Latte Lath's traits in Ricky-Jade Jones

Middlesbrough lost goals and raw speed in attack when they cashed in on a £22.5m record-breaking deal to sell Emmanuel Latte Lath to MLS side Atlanta United in the winter window.

However, in Jones, Boro will find both of those traits, and his contract situation could present the opportunity for a bargain buy.

Jones is set to hit the free agent market in the summer, but due to his age, Peterborough would still be entitled to claim a fee for his departure via a tribunal.

Ricky-Jade Jones' 24/25 League One stats after 37 games - per FotMob Appearances Goals Assists Shots Touches in opp. box Penalties won 37 8 3 41 117 3

The Posh striker is widely believed to be among the fastest players in world football, with it being said that he can clock in a 100m sprint time of 10.9 seconds. To put that in perspective, Usain Bolt's world record time over that distance stands at 9.58 seconds.

Not only can he leave defenders for dust, but he's proven himself to be a deadly marksman in front of goal too.

Having already hit 15 goals in 47 total appearances so far this season, already an improvement on the 13 he bagged last term, Jones looks to be on a clear upward trajectory when it comes to his rate of goals, and at just 22, Middlesbrough will likely see him as being far from the finished article yet.

Therefore, with the Teessiders shifting their transfer philosophy towards the identification, recruitment, developing and selling-on of young talent over the last few years, Jones certainly ticks a lot of the boxes they look for.

With £4.5m summer signing Tommy Conway proving himself capable of spearheading Boro's attack, the club may not wish to shell out on another centre-forward this summer, and as such, moving for the out-of-contract Jones may prove to be a highly attractive proposition.